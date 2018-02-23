By By James Walker 8 hours ago in Technology The availability of Google Assistant will be expanded this year with support for 30 languages and multi-lingual input. Google announced the AI changes ahead of Mobile World Congress next week, claiming it wants Assistant to work "better for you." Global Assistant Digital assistance may be off to a slow start but this isn't stopping Google from Initially, Google will rollout Assistant in Danish, Dutch, Hindi, Indonesian, Norwegian, Swedish and Thai. These languages will be supported everywhere the Assistant is, including on both Android and iOS. Additional languages will Google's also making it easier to switch between languages while using Assistant. It's preparing to turn on multilingual input, so the Assistant can interpret your speech in several languages simultaneously. This is ideal for people who regularly switch languages depending on their location, culture or family connections. At launch, multilingual input will be available in English, French and German, with more options arriving later on. Device switching In another update, Google will improve the way in which Assistant works across devices. In an attempt to reduce the friction of voice control interfaces, it will increase Assistant's feature parity across different hardware categories. The changes include extended support for location-based reminders and the launch of Routines. The latter feature lets you chain several actions into a single voice command, making Assistant more useful. This kind of functionality is already supported by Amazon's Alexa. READ NEXT: Google launches Android device enterprise certification program The updates will help Google to grow Assistant and keep users engaged. At its launch, the AI supported only English. "The Assistant is already available in eight languages, and by the end of the year it will be available in more than 30 languages, reaching 95 percent of all eligible Android phones worldwide."Google plans to demonstrate more new Assistant integrations at Mobile World Congress next week. These include collaborations with mobile networks that will let you ask the Assistant details about your current plan. It's also working with hardware manufacturers to add better support for new on-device AI chips