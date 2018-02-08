Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGoogle Assistant is coming to ChromeOS

Listen | Print
By James Walker     10 hours ago in Technology
Google is preparing to bring Google Assistant to ChromeOS, according to new code found in the platform's source. The company is beginning to significantly expand its aims for ChromeOS, which could present new opportunities for its AI to assist.
Google Assistant has been around for a while now but is still predominantly centred on Android smartphones and the Google Home. In an attempt to catch up with Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, Google's now preparing to bring the Assistant to a new class of device. Evidence found within the Chromium source, found by XDA-Developers, strongly implies the Google Assistant will be available to new ChromeOS devices.
Code containing references to the "GoogleOSAssistant" and "AssistantManager" was recently merged into the main ChromeOS source. It includes references to some settings for the feature and hints at how the assistant will operate when running on a ChromeOS laptop.
The code suggests that Assistant will be turned off by default. The manufacturer and user will need to explicitly enable it before the assistant's able to start listening for its "OK Google" hotword.
Once it's turned on, the assistant should operate identically to its presence on mobile devices. Most of the functionality is powered by backend server components that process the voice commands given to the app. Google could add some specialist commands to tailor Assistant to desktop environments.
READ NEXT: Google could be building Chromecast-powered gaming service
It's worth noting that the Assistant's already available on Google's PixelBook. It's currently the only Chromebook to support Assistant integration though, making Assistant itself a poor desktop companion. By contrast, Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana are both available on their respective desktop platforms. Amazon's Alexa is also expanding to include Windows PCs.
In the context of the wider AR wars, the addition of the Google Assistant to ChromeOS appears to be an inevitable development for the platform. Google wants the Assistant to be available everywhere its users are, which includes desktop devices which may not have a touchscreen.
Laptops also present new opportunities for digital assistants since users are more likely to focus on individual tasks for long periods of time. ChromeOS could see Assistant move from a smart home interface into a versatile work helper for when jobs need to be done.
There's no indication yet of when the integration might be ready to go live. It's also unclear whether the Assistant will require new ChromeOS hardware or if it'll eventually be enabled for existing devices. The source suggests developers are currently implementing the Assistant's settings screens and OEM controls, indicating it may be quite advanced in development.
More about google assistant, chromeos, Google, digital assistants, Devices
 
Latest News
Top News
China 'worried' over US trade relations as surplus narrows
Topless protest at high-society Vienna ball
Review: Justin Timberlake lackluster at Super Bowl halftime performance Special
Thawing Arctic permafrost could release huge amounts of mercury
Spain-Belgium ties could be harmed by ex Catalan leader: minister
Spain sounds alarm over fighter influx from Sahel
LA police send Weinstein sex assault cases to prosecutors
Power plants' coal ash reports — Toxins leaking into groundwater
Bitcoin price in recovery mode at over $8,000
EU lawmakers want review of summertime switch