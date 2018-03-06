Google announces new cloud APIs for healthcare services

Announced at the HIMSS health IT conference this week, Google's Cloud Healthcare API is designed to help healthcare organisations store and utilise their data. Google believes that the use of cloud services in healthcare could "transform" the industry by enabling access to other new technologies, including AI and machine learning.
The company's already working with several healthcare providers that are using its cloud. Examples cited in a blog post
include the use of Google Cloud to assist in healthcare security, improve medical record analysis, optimise scheduling, reduce emergency department wait times and even mitigate physician burnout.
Google's not the only tech company attempting to revolutionise healthcare. Rivals including Amazon, Apple
and Microsoft are all
developing cloud platforms to enhance medical data and improve healthcare efficiency. Google's approach centres on making data utilisation simpler, allowing healthcare professionals to access the insights within the information they collect.
Over time, Google expects the Cloud Healthcare API to power new kinds of technology in the healthcare industry. Data from the API will facilitate the training and
deployment of new AI-powered medical technologies. Developments in machine learning could also lead to breakthroughs that enhance research processes and provide insights for front-line health workers.
"Our goal with the Cloud Healthcare API is to help transform the healthcare industry through the use of cloud technologies and machine learning," said Gregory J. Moore
, Vice President of Healthcare, Google Cloud.
"Healthcare is increasingly moving to the cloud, and the adoption of machine learning will allow the industry to unlock insights that can lead to significant clinical improvements for patients."
Google's currently trialling the platform in an early access preview with selected partners. The company expects to make it available to more healthcare providers over the coming year. Google's also announced additional platforms for medical professionals, including a partnership with
supply chain provider Flex to develop improved analytical dashboards. These will help doctors to better understand the needs of patients, increasing treatment efficiency.