By By Tim Sandle 34 mins ago in Technology

According to TechCrunch, the dispute between Google and Amazon appears to be over and the to technology firms have agreed to allow users of both video streaming video platforms to access each others content. This means within a few months that the official YouTube app will appear on Amazon Fire television devices, Fire TV Edition smart televisions, and the various formats of Kindle.

In return, the Amazon Prime Video app will become available to users of Chromecast and other devices with Google's Chromecast built-in. The Amazon service will also be available to users later in 2019. This news will be welcomed by consumers, many of whom use the products and services offered by both companies.

Commenting on this laying down of technological arms, after several years of both companies refusing to work together, Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube said: "We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide."

She adds: "Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love."

Also adding comment on the new deal, Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video states: "We're excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love."

The thawing of relations may result in more Google products appearing on Amazon's e-commerce store. Currently several Google's hardware devices are unavailable for sale on Amazon, such as Google smart speakers plus other Google smart home devices.