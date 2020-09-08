A study commissioned by Uswitch
has placed Gmail at the top of the list of the most complained about home working apps. The Google service has racked up 2,250 points on the complaint score. According to Google, Gmail is:
"Email that's intuitive, efficient, and useful. 15 GB of storage, less spam, and mobile access." Not all users share this view, it appears.
As part of the Bandwidth Britain report
, the team at Uswitch have delved into ten of the most popular working-from-home apps to find out which common application carries the greatest number of complaints from businesses and from consumers.
The number of complaints are assessed by the totality of complaints typed into search engines about a particular app. This review produced the the following top ten of the most complained about apps. These are, along with the number of searches made per month (over the past three months):
Gmail - 2,250 searches per month
Skype - 1,260
Zoom - 320
Google Drive - 320
Dropbox - 320
Adobe Creative Cloud - 270
Grammarly - 270
Google Hangouts - 230
Trello - 210
Slack - 200
The list reveals that Gmail has almost twice the number of complaints as the second placed app on the list, Skype. In contrast, Slack was placed at the opposite end of the scale with the study revealing it to be the least complained about app for remote-workers, scoring just 200 on the complaint score. scale.
Overall complaints about broadband were up, as a different study reveals. This was with around 35 percent of users
stating they have been dealing with slower than normal speeds since lockdown began.