By Ken Hanly in Technology For EV owners who travel a lot finding a charging spot with the right connections, easy to pay, and with charging space can be a challenge. Different charging networks have different apps that can make for confusion. Too many apps Many EV owners may map their way to a charger only to find when they arrive that the charger is occupied or even not working. Each charging network has it own app and charge card but when traveling drivers may want to use several networks. They have to get an app for each network. There are several different networks. General Motors solves the problem for the Chevrolet Bolt EV GM has signed an agreement with two of the largest charging networks in the US, Chargepoint and EVgo, along with Greenlots that will tell Bolt drivers data about which charging stations are open and available. Individual networks have apps that provide similar service but just to their own customers. However, EV travelers may take routes in which chargers from multiple networks will be most suitable. There is a crowd-sourced app Plug Share which is not always updated but which shows availability across networks. MyChevy The GM app will be called MyChevy. Bolt EV drivers can easily sign up for subscription services with partners, ChargePoint, EVgo and Greenlots once GM has agreements with the services expected to be finalized by this spring. Drivers will be able to access charger availability before they begin a trip or when driving on the car's infotainment screen. Charging networks creating apps that link together networks A recent partnership between ChargePoint and Greenlots, now allows users of either network see what is available and pay using either of their apps. There is also a similar agreement between the largest US network ChargePoint and the Canadian charging network Flo. ChargePoint made a commitment at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco in September to build charging spaces for up to 2.5 million electric cars globally. A number of new agreements are powered by system aggregators provided by such companies as Hubject, which recently entered the US market. The Hubject type of system provides a software platform that both charging companies and automakers can simply wrap into their own apps, enabling them to gather information from all the different network partners. This will make things much simpler, efficient, and convenient for EV drivers. Hubject describes what they do on their website: "With more than 300 partners, the Hubject platform is the biggest international digital B2B market place for services related to the charging of electric vehicles. More than 80.000 charge points on three continents are connected to the open Hubject platform. Since 2012, we have been connecting different market players in order to create a digital and cross-border charging network for electric vehicles – the intercharge network. Our portfolio addresses e.g. charge point operators, emobility service providers, energy suppliers, fleet operators, car sharing companies, service card providers or automotive manufacturers."