The deal was reached after a tense six week strike by the United Auto Workers union in the fall of 2019. GM originally planned on closing the plant in June of 2019. The Detroit plant employs about 900 people and makes four vehicles including that Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6. The plant will be idled for several months beginning at the end of February for the retrofit. Detroit may make a comeback in the automobile business. Tax incentives also were a factor in the GM decision though the amount was not disclosed. GM also recently announced a decision to invest $2.3 in a joint venture with LG Chem of South Korea to build a new battery cell facility at Lordstown Ohio. This facility could provide batteries for the Detroit plant. GM needs to play catch up in the EV field The last new GM electric vehicle was the Chevy Bolt in 2016. GM wants to enter the luxury EV market and plans to make Cadillac its leading EV brand. However that market is crowded with Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and BMW all having introduced models last year to compete with the Tesla Model S and X. The Origin is shown in the appended photo. It does not look like an ordinary vehicle inside as described in a recent Verge article: "Inside are two bench seats facing each other, a pair of screens on either end... and nothing else. The absence of all the stuff you expect to see when climbing into a vehicle is jarring. No steering wheel, no pedals, no gear shift, no cockpit to speak of, no obvious way for a human to take control should anything go wrong. There’s a new car smell, but it’s not unpleasant. It’s almost like cucumber-infused water." A recent article notes: "The announcement of the Origin was a significant milestone, representing the first purpose-built autonomous vehicle without traditional controls to eventually go into mass production. GM also recently announced a decision to invest $2.3 in a joint venture with LG Chem of South Korea to build a new battery cell facility at Lordstown Ohio. This facility could provide batteries for the Detroit plant.The last new GM electric vehicle was the Chevy Bolt in 2016. GM wants to enter the luxury EV market and plans to make Cadillac its leading EV brand. However that market is crowded with Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and BMW all having introduced models last year to compete with the Tesla Model S and X.