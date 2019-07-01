By By Tim Sandle 55 mins ago in Technology According to the 2019 Unisys Security Index, a long running snapshot of consumer security concerns conducted globally, global security concern has increased to the highest level in 13 years of the Unisys Security Index. The survey additionally found that security concerns in all countries are higher among younger people and those with lower incomes. Furthermore, the survey discovered a 29 percent greater concern among 18 to 24-year-olds than respondents ages 55 to 65. U.S. To add to this, respondents with lower incomes reported 24 percent more concern than higher-income respondents. The With digital data concerns being high on the agenda, there has been a shift in support towards tighter security measures. Take air travel as an example; the survey found that 81 percent of U.S. respondents expressed support for the application of biometrics to confirm their identities at airports. Commenting on the report, Unisys Chief Trust Officer He adds that: “This underscores the need for governments to work with industry to provide innovative ways to protect the devices that are becoming inseparable from people in public spaces.” The findings fall within the context of the large scale public attacks that have occurred around the world in the last year. The survey found that global security concern is high among consumers about attending large-scale events, with more than one in five (22 percent) U.S. citizens cancelling or considering cancelling plans to attend. This tallies with the fact that 83 percent of people are worried about a criminal attack causing physical harm at large-scale events. To add to this, close to half of the respondents said they are ‘extremely’ or’ very concerned’ about the prospects of an incident occurring.The survey additionally found that security concerns in all countries are higher among younger people and those with lower incomes. Furthermore, the survey discovered a 29 percent greater concern among 18 to 24-year-olds than respondents ages 55 to 65. U.S. To add to this, respondents with lower incomes reported 24 percent more concern than higher-income respondents.The Unisys Security Index stands as an important security barometer and it is the longest-running snapshot of consumer security concerns conducted globally. The survey is based on a poll of some 13,000 consumers located in 13 countries. Other concerns drawn out from the survey are with similarly high numbers of people (78 percent) expressing concerns about someone stealing their personal data (or credit card information) when they elect to use public Wi-Fi. Moreover, 52 percent of respondents said they extremely or very concerned.With digital data concerns being high on the agenda, there has been a shift in support towards tighter security measures. Take air travel as an example; the survey found that 81 percent of U.S. respondents expressed support for the application of biometrics to confirm their identities at airports.Commenting on the report, Unisys Chief Trust Officer Tom Patterson says : “In light of the many highly-publicized attacks at large public gatherings, it might not be surprising that many Americans express concern about their physical safety when attending these events. But what may surprise observers is that they also report similar levels of concern about the security of the personal data they carry around on their mobile devices in public.”He adds that: “This underscores the need for governments to work with industry to provide innovative ways to protect the devices that are becoming inseparable from people in public spaces.” More about Cybersecurity, Cyberattack, Data protection More news from Cybersecurity Cyberattack Data protection