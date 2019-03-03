Getting a glimpse of the future at Geneva International Auto Show

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Technology Geneva - Car-makers are hoping to give consumers a glimpse of the future at this year's Geneva International Motor Show as they roll out new electric cars and try to re-energize an industry facing serious challenges on several fronts. Automakers will be rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - but they are not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. The show expects over 660,000 visitors and offerings of around 900 vehicles from 150 automotive companies. All this is being held against a backdrop of slowing sales in the world's biggest auto market, China, and the U.S.-China trade dispute. There is also the possible chaotic departure of Britain from the European Union, with Geneva International Motor Show We can also add disruptive new technologies such as autonomous driving and smartphone-based services that allow consumers to use a car without ownership, reports the Going Electric Even though not too many battery-driven cars are seen on our highways today, in the months and years ahead, they will be much in evidence at the Geneva show. The big reason has to do with the tough new limits on CO2 emissions imposed by the European Union. They take affect starting in 2021 and get even tougher in 2025 and 2030. Diesel powered vehicles have gone out of favor since Volkswagen's 2015 scandal over cars with software that let them cheat on emissions tests. Analysts are saying that this is more reason for electric cars filling in the gap. But even so, consumers are still leery of buying an EV because of the higher prices and concerns over limited mileage between charges. Honda e-prototype Honda Visitors to the show will see Honda's Volvo's Polestar 2 is Volvo's first fully electric car and first volume model. Volvo Polestar While the show will present all the new electric cars coming on the market, there will still be plenty of the less climate-friendly SUVs that are such hot sellers around the world. Volkswagen Group's Skoda will show off the Kamiq crossover SUV with 95, 115 and 150 horsepower gasoline engines as well as a four-cylinder diesel version. The Kamiq crossover SUV. The name KAMIQ originates from the language of the Inuit people who live in northern Canada and Greenland: it means something that fits perfectly. Skoda High-end automotive dealers Of course, high-end companies, like McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin will be showing off their latest models this year, with prices starting at several hundred thousands of dollars. Even if some of us can't afford them, it is a treat to look and wish. The convertible Huracan EVO Spyder - a low-slung machine that goes from 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325 kph (202 mph) will be on display. Suggested retail prices start at 202,437 euros in Europe and $287,400 in the U.S., not including tax.