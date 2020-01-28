By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology Geotab, the largest telematics provider in the world has presented key trends and insights at CONNECT 2020, where more than 1,500 fleet, auto, government, security, and tech influencers gathered in San Diego. Big data The key industry insights include the importance of collecting data. These days not collecting data is like not being able to see around the corner. This means that big data is the future of telematics. Companies like Geotab have the technological capability to take all this collective data and provide valuable insight toward the design of Internet of Things (IoT) fleet transportation, autonomous vehicles and smart cities, more productive businesses, and safer communities. Fleet electrification In addition, Geotab has announced it is innovating and moving beyond fleet and into smart cities and video telematics. With this, fleet electrification is increasing and is this trend is here to stay. One option is for organizations to use telematics insights to make the transition easier. As an example, Geotab offers a tool that analyzes fleet telematics over a set period and then creates an electrification recommendation based on each vehicle’s driving patterns. Sustainability Sustainability is part of innovation and the telematics approach is also useful for creating sustainable fleets, whether these are used to optimize charging locations, improve routing, manage idling and more. Digital transformation in government At the Geotab has also provided these trends with Digital Journal, signalling where the telematics sector is heading. Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, covering areas like, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering, and advanced sensors.The key industry insights include the importance of collecting data. These days not collecting data is like not being able to see around the corner. This means that big data is the future of telematics. Companies like Geotab have the technological capability to take all this collective data and provide valuable insight toward the design of Internet of Things (IoT) fleet transportation, autonomous vehicles and smart cities, more productive businesses, and safer communities.In addition, Geotab has announced it is innovating and moving beyond fleet and into smart cities and video telematics. With this, fleet electrification is increasing and is this trend is here to stay. One option is for organizations to use telematics insights to make the transition easier. As an example, Geotab offers a tool that analyzes fleet telematics over a set period and then creates an electrification recommendation based on each vehicle’s driving patterns.Sustainability is part of innovation and the telematics approach is also useful for creating sustainable fleets, whether these are used to optimize charging locations, improve routing, manage idling and more.At the CONNECT 2020 event , Geotab presented three historic contracts with GSA (General Services Administration) Fleet, the State of California, and NYC Vision Zero programs. By using telematics, it is possible for governments can improve municipal operations such as snow clearing, street sweeping, sanitation and policing. “Our goal is to connect not just the vehicle, but all the controllers on the vehicles. More about Telematics, autonomous cars, selfdriving Telematics autonomous cars selfdriving