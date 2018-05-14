Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Technology World renowned DJ and producer Gareth Emery chatted with Digital Journal about his blockchain streaming service Choon, which is taking the music industry by storm. He continued, "I've always wanted to try to find a fix or that. When I got into cryptocurrency and blockchain that showed me where the fix was. I was getting into bitcoin early on in 2013. I love the technology and I love the way I could potentially disrupt the financial industry, while seeing the potential in music at that point. When Ethereum happened and the Smart Contracts, I thought that was super cool to build a streaming platform, where payments are completely transparent and they pay royalties every day as opposed to every six months. We've spent the last six months building it, and we are two weeks old now." Aside from Emery, he noted that the other co-founders of Choon include John Watkinson, Bjorn Niclas, and Matt Hall. "We have a pretty cool team," he said. Choon is designed as a streaming platform, which is aimed at independent artists who are not with a major record label. Its goal is to disrupt Spotify's dominant industry model by using blockchain technology and Smart Record Contracts. This allows recording artists to keep 80 percent of the revenue from their music, which is an immense contrast to the small revenues they receive with current streaming services. "It is a big passion project for me. So far, it has been crazy. We started with 500 artists and now we have over 1,000 artists," he said. "We work with artists that own 100 percent of the rights of their music, and we could be much more generous to artists than anybody else could be." Many established musical acts (with millions of followers) have already signed up to Choon, and advisors include a mix of blockchain specialists and music industry veterans, such as Grammy-winning artist RAC and dubstep producer Datsik. Most recently, Emery released two remixes (Ashley Wallbridge and Ciaran Mcauley) for his endearing, popular track "Long Way Home." "For me, it was one of the best tracks I've ever made," he admitted. "Those two guys knocked it out of the park." He praised singing sensation Haliene for being an "amazing singer," as well as for her unplugged version of "Saving Light." "It took us a long time to get that video out, because we wanted the video to be perfect," he said. "Those two guys knocked it out of the park." He praised singing sensation Haliene for being an "amazing singer," as well as for her unplugged version of "Saving Light." "It took us a long time to get that video out, because we wanted the video to be perfect," he said. Gareth Emery's "Long Way Home" remixes are available on iTunes. To learn more about blockchain-based streaming service Choon, check out its official website. For more information on global superstar DJ and producer Gareth Emery, visit his homepage.