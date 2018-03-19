Email
article imageGames livestreaming to take place via Facebook

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Technology
Fans of online games are in for a real treat, especially those that are Facebook users. Games livestreaming will soon be taking place directly to Facebook via its live platform. It will also reward players for watching.
Facebook will be going head-to-head with Twitch with direct PC livestreaming. Most impressive about this feature is that no additional software or capture cards are required. Facebook will be challenging such livestreaming outlets as Twitch, Mixer and YouTube; moreover, it may have claimed a significant edge, which in this case is built-in broadcasting.
The social network has announced a programming kit that will allow developers to build Facebook livestreaming directly into their PC games, and as previously stated, no capture hardware is required. This tool is expected to reduce multiple obstacles or hurdles.
The software tool will come available to developers in the following weeks, and they can sign up for additional information, as of March 19.
This news builds on previous Facebook Live developments, such as live-streaming mobile Instant Games, which were announced in December of 2017, as well as a new partnership program to cater to professional streamers, in an effort to build out "monetization efforts" that were launched in January of 2018.
Facebook has secured a number of deals for live game broadcasts. Twitch still remains a dominant force in livestreaming thanks to its large user base, but users also have several incentives to stream on Facebook instead, since it is easier.
