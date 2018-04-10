Fuelled announces agreement with major energy companies

By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Technology Calgary - Calgary-based Fuelled Inc announced on Tuesday agreements with Encana and Obsidian Energy to act as the primary sales agent for both companies' surplus oil and gas equipment. Fuelled also announced the launch of Fuelled Certified. The two energy companies, Encana and Obsidian Energy, have their corporate headquarters in Calgary, Alberta. Their agreement with Fuelled will allow the companies to sell their surplus equipment globally using the Fuelled manages all listings on its platform — providing materials management and selling services to vetted and trusted third party partners. To ensure that E&P companies get the best price for their equipment, Fuelled has also launched its Fuelled sells new and used pump jacks and other E&P equipment. Fuelled Inc Fuelled Certified program Fueled Certified provides a turnkey experience that includes a number of key services to sellers and at the same time, gives the buyer the assurance that the condition of the equipment they are purchasing is what they expect. Part of the Fuelled will also provide logistics support, including the dismantling, transport, brokerage, and reassembly of the equipment, if necessary. And in a unique addition to the process, Fuelled also provides technical support with a team of production and facility experts who can work with buyers to coordinate modifications and refurbishments to suit their requirements, as well as discuss various financing options. "Traditionally, there's been a lack of transparency when reselling oil and gas equipment," said Raj Singh, Founder and CEO of Fuelled. "Listings often had poor quality photos of the equipment and little to no description, and because of that buyers didn't always have an accurate picture of what they're purchasing. With Fuelled Certified, we're giving peace of mind to buyers that they're getting what they pay for. That's why we're thrilled to announce these agreements with Encana and Obsidian Energy to continue to bring the ease of e-commerce to the energy industry." Buyers can also purchase camps and accomadations, like this sleeper. Fuelled Inc Used equipment e-marketplaces The recent changes in the energy industry — from falling oil prices to the shale boom — has forced many sectors of the energy industry to make changes to how they do business, adapting their technical and business solution to the specific characteristic of the industry sector they serve. More about Fuelled, online oil amd gas platform, Technology, Fuelled Certified, energy startup Fuelled online oil amd gas p... Technology Fuelled Certified energy startup Canada