From 'world cup' to 'Meghan Markle' — Google top trends for 2018

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Google, as it does each year, has revealed the top search words and phrases of 2018. This is a mix of global trends and country specific preferences. Globally the 'world cup' topped both the overall searches and news categories. Before launching into some headlines, it's important to note that the way Global top ten File photo: Soccer team in action. Andrea Wanderer So, what have we been looking at? In terms of global searches 1. World Cup 2. Avicii 3. Mac Miller 4. Stan Lee 5. Black Panther 6. Meghan Markle 7. Anthony Bourdain 8. XXXTentacion 9. Stephen Hawking 10. Kate Spade Google has also put the top searches into a video, on its YouTube platform: U.S. top ten Florence is now a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, but Florence is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week. NOAA/NWS There were, however, regional differences. 1. World Cup 2. Hurricane Florence 3. Mac Miller 4. Kate Spade 5. Anthony Bourdain 6. Black Panther 7. Mega Millions Results 8. Stan Lee 9. Demi Lovato 10. Election Results How to? A call to action graphic by obeygiant.com obeygiant.com Interestingly, with the U.S., the number one 'how to...' search was 'How to vote?', followed by 'How to register to vote?', perhaps highlighting a lack of clarity with the election system. In many ways the 'how to...' searches are more interesting, porviding a benchmark of what people are pre-occupied with during the year. 1. How to vote 2. How to register to vote 3. How to play Mega Millions 4. How to buy Ripple 5. How to turn off automatic updates 6. How to get the old Snapchat back 7. How to play Powerball 8. How to buy Bitcoin 9. How to screen record 10. How to get Boogie Down emote What is? At the state level lawmakers are embracing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Web-dev-chris Similarly, so do the 'what is...' searches, which can be illuminating when compared year-on-year. The top ten in the U.S. for 2018 1. What is Bitcoin 2. What is racketeering 3. What is DACA 4. What is a government shutdown 5. What is Good Friday 6. What is Prince Harry’s last name 7. What is Fortnite 8. What is a duck boat 9. What is a Yanny Laurel 10. What is a nationalist Canada top ten Sweden's women's ice hockey players celebrate after defeating Finland in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games BRIAN SNYDER, Reuters With Canada there was a 1. World Cup 2. Winter Olympic Games 3. Humboldt Broncos 4. Anthony Bourdain 5. Kate Spade 6. Mac Miller 7. Winnipeg Jets 8. Black Panther 9. Avicii 10. Demi Lovato U.K. top ten Meghan Markle had interviewed Ptak for her blog Paul Grover, POOL/AFP/File For the U.K., there was a tendency towards royalty and celebrity (or just celebrity given the marketing of the Royal Family in 2018). The U.K.'s popular 1. World Cup 2. Meghan Markle 3. Royal Wedding 4. Black Panther 5. Roxanne Pallett 6. Fortnite 7. Demi Lovato 8. Ant McPartlin 9. A Star Is Born 10. Khloe Kardashian If 2018 was dominated by anything, it was untimely and unexpected celebrity deaths. For the U.K., in terms of people. the main trending searches extended to DJ and musician Avicii, rapper Mac Miller, legendary comics creator Stan Lee, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, controversial rapper XXXTentacion, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, and fashion designer Kate Spade, each of whom passed away during 2018. In many ways looking at what was Googled most often provides a memory recap of the year as it fades away, prior to sharpening up to the year ahead. 