By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology As technology develops in ever-more interesting ways the one limitation that limits the experience is the relatively short battery life. For this reason, many companies are racing to developing better batteries. One such example is NAWA Technologies. Based in Aix-en-Provence, NAWA Technologies is a start-up that produces next-generation fast charging products. These products, including new types of batteries, are designed to have a long lifetime and be environmentally-friendly. The devices fall within the group of ultracapacitor-based energy storage systems. These are high-capacity capacitors with capacitance values far higher than other capacitors (and with lower voltage limits). Such products bridge the gap between electrolytic capacitors and rechargeable batteries. NAWA Technologies has announced that it has completed development of some new technology supported by 9 million euros raised from a host of investors. The company will begin mass production of its next-gen ultracapacitor, called the Ultra Fast Carbon Battery. The ultra capacitor sits between regular ultra capacitors and lithium ion batteries. This is because the technologists have used carbon nanotubes which have a unique coating. The result is five times more power than a regular ultra capacitor. The first markets to receive these the new cells will include manufacturing and the Internet of Things technologies for buildings. The second wave will include the automotive sector. The ultracapacitor cells are suited for power tools used on production lines and for automated guided vehicles in factories. The investment comes at a time of significant growth for this part of the energy sector, with the global market for ultracapacitors worth around $300 million. Beyond this, the market is estimated grow to around $2 billion by 2023. Commenting on the new investment and the development of the technology, Pascal Boulanger, COO of NAWA Technologies, states: "Having completed our development phase with highly successful results, we are delighted to announce we will be operational with the first phase of our production by the end of this year." He adds: "The installation of new manufacturing equipment at our facility begins in earnest and we will soon supply cells to a wide range of global sectors. Our technology really does have the potential to revolutionize energy storage and there are no limits to how far we can take it." By using the investment, NAWA Technologies aims top position itself to take advantage of increased demand.