French company announces an electric scooter running Android

By By Ken Hanly 4 hours ago in Technology French company Archos has turned from making tablets and drones to produce the first Android-powered scooter named Citee Connect. The dashboard of the scooter has a multimedia display that has all the functions of a phone. Citee Connect's Screen The 5-inch display is located between the handlebars and is powered by a quad-core processor of 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of flash memory. It runs Android Oreo and has 3 G support. It has Wi-Fi. An app can be downloaded that allows the scooter user to remotely control a lock built into the chassis. Other scooter models also have this feature as well. The display also shows speed, distance traveled, and battery status. A mapping app has navigation directions, and there’s multimedia playback too. Build of the Citee Connect and price The scooter is made of aluminum. It has large puncture-proof 8.5 inch wheels, a 250W motor plus a 36W battery. It weighs only about 26 pounds. It can support up to 220 pounds. Archos says that the scooter will go on sale this summer with a price tag of 499.99 euros or about $617 US. Archos produces three scooter models The cheapest model will be the Citee , a simple folding electric scooter. The Citee Power has a larger battery and a more powerful motor. The Citee Connect is also folding and motorized. It can go up to about 16 miles on a charge. The regenerative braking system is claimed to increase battery life by about 15 percent. You can either plug the scooter in directly to recharge it or the company will also offer a docking station. To fully recharge the scooter is expected to take 2 to 3 hours. Top speed is just 16 miles per hour. It can be bought with two speeds and also with disc brakes. All three models are to be featured at the The scooters' screen is in a housing that protects it both against shocks and bad weather. It is covered in Gorilla glass.The 5-inch display is located between the handlebars and is powered by a quad-core processor of 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of flash memory. It runs Android Oreo and has 3 G support. It has Wi-Fi. An app can be downloaded that allows the scooter user to remotely control a lock built into the chassis. Other scooter models also have this feature as well.The display also shows speed, distance traveled, and battery status. A mapping app has navigation directions, and there’s multimedia playback too.The scooter is made of aluminum. It has large puncture-proof 8.5 inch wheels, a 250W motor plus a 36W battery. It weighs only about 26 pounds. It can support up to 220 pounds. The company claims the scooter reaches speeds of just 22-25 km/hr per hour with a range of about 25 kilometers in urban areas noting: " The variable range is due to its energy-recovery system: braking automatically recharges the battery, extending its life by up to 15 percent."Archos says that the scooter will go on sale this summer with a price tag of 499.99 euros or about $617 US.The cheapest model will be the Citee , a simple folding electric scooter.The Citee Power has a larger battery and a more powerful motor.The Citee Connect is also folding and motorized. It can go up to about 16 miles on a charge. The regenerative braking system is claimed to increase battery life by about 15 percent. You can either plug the scooter in directly to recharge it or the company will also offer a docking station.To fully recharge the scooter is expected to take 2 to 3 hours. Top speed is just 16 miles per hour. It can be bought with two speeds and also with disc brakes.All three models are to be featured at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona Spain from February 26th to March 1st. More about Android, Archos, Citee Connect More news from Android Archos Citee Connect