Ford partners with Qualcomm to build fully connected cars

Ford has announced a partnership with Qualcomm to develop "C-V2X" tech to connect cars to their surroundings. Short for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything, the concept would allow vehicles to share information between themselves and city infrastructure. Constant connectivity For now, C-V2X is largely a vision for what future connected vehicles could look like. The partners are approaching the project as a way to transform transport by improving safety and efficiency. A car equipped with C-V2X could automatically avoid accidents and traffic jams, react to changes in its environment and share its intentions with nearby vehicles. Everything connects using a cloud-based smart platform which will network city infrastructure with roads and vehicles. READ NEXT: Microsoft withdraws Meltdown/Spectre patch, bricks AMD PCs Technically, Qualcomm is using the 5.9GHz cellular band as the backbone of the project. The company intends C-V2X systems to feature 360-degree non-line-of-sight awareness, allowing them Ford and Qualcomm are preparing to launch a trial of the idea that will investigate how C-V2X can improve vehicle safety. The technology used in the test will be capable of assisting at intersections and issuing do not pass warnings to other road users. In addition, Nokia will provide improved vehicle communication functionality that includes real-time mapping and alerts for on-road incidents. "Very encouraging" Ford's already pushing aggressively towards connected cars and the development of C-V2X will bring its vision closer to reality. The company said the technology, if standardised, would exceed the requirements of draft government legislations. Ford and Qualcomm are approaching C-V2X as the start of an open transport communications platform used by every city and vehicle. 