Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFord partners Geotab for integrated vehicle telematics

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     3 hours ago in Technology
Ford and Geotab have announced their partnership to integrate Ford vehicle data into the MyGeotab platform. This is for vehicles manufactured in 2020 and beyond.
The aim of the partnership is to provide enhanced opportunities for Ford operations and drivers alike. Such a move will, for instance, eliminate the need for third-party hardware.
The integration will also provide heightened data privacy for drivers, protecting their important information from being shared without permission. As an example, vehicle data will be securely transferred from Ford Data Services through the Ford Plug-In Modem to Geotab’s cloud environment, which obviates the requirement for third-party hardware.
It is expected that fleet managers especially will benefit from Geotab's data insights including fuel usage and driver behaviour. Further in relation to safety considerations, the data additionally predicts potential road hazards and vehicle maintenance needs as so to prevent accidents and manage costs.
Ford F-150 pickup truck
Ford F-150 pickup truck
Ford Motor Company
A further advantage is that fleets will also have the ability to oversee their entire fleet in one portal along with customizable apps, hardware Add-Ons and software Add-Ins.
Geotab’s telematics software solutions and devices are currently deployed in over 5 million vehicles in all 7 continents across the globe. As an indicator of the huge amounts of data involved, the telematics software collects over 7 billion data points each day.
In terms of how this data is processed; Geotab’s telematics software solution transforms big data into Smart Data to create Smart ecosystems. Data in this format has the potential to be used with Smart City projects, helping to boost urban planning.
Ford's decision to shut its engine plant in Wales is the latest blow to British car-making amid...
Ford's decision to shut its engine plant in Wales is the latest blow to British car-making amid heightened uncertainty over Brexit
JUSTIN SULLIVAN, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
Commenting on the innovation, Michelle Moody, Director at Ford Commercial Solutions said that: “Ford Data Services provides the ‘Power of Choice’ so that businesses can get manufacturer-grade vehicle information from the telematics provider of their choice, such as Geotab.”
She adds that: “With the launch of Geotab Integrated Solution for Ford Vehicles, fleets are able to access vehicle information such as fuel usage, vehicle health and driver behavior, through the Geotab platform for vehicles with a Ford modem.”
More about Ford, geotab, Telematics, Vehicles, Automotive
 
Latest News
Top News
Jeffrey Combs talks 'Holiday Hell,' digital age and Tom Hardy Special
Trump opens 725,000 acres of California coast to oil drilling
New technology to enhance the ‘smart home’
US-N.Korea talks end in contrasting assessments
Review: Mutaz Essa Barshim wins high jump at 2019 World Championships Special
Review: Bobby Messaro and Bob Malone refreshing on 'Lemonade' album Special
Review: The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' (2019 Mix) is an amazing video Special
World's largest wind turbines will power UK wind farm project
Royal Princess Prep Party Company up for 'Best of Long Island'
Adam Lambert to play Bowery Ballroom in New York City this winter