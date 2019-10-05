By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Technology Ford and Geotab have announced their partnership to integrate Ford vehicle data into the MyGeotab platform. This is for vehicles manufactured in 2020 and beyond. The integration will also provide heightened data privacy for drivers, protecting their important information from being shared without permission. As an example, vehicle data will be securely transferred from Ford Data Services through the Ford Plug-In Modem to It is expected that fleet managers especially will benefit from Geotab's data insights including fuel usage and driver behaviour. Further in relation to safety considerations, the data additionally Ford F-150 pickup truck Ford Motor Company A further advantage is that fleets will also have the ability to oversee their entire fleet in one portal along with customizable apps, hardware Add-Ons and software Add-Ins. In terms of how this data is processed; Geotab’s telematics software solution transforms big data into Smart Data to create Smart ecosystems. Data in this format has the potential to be used with Smart City projects, helping to boost urban planning. Ford's decision to shut its engine plant in Wales is the latest blow to British car-making amid heightened uncertainty over Brexit JUSTIN SULLIVAN, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Commenting on the innovation, Michelle Moody, Director at Ford Commercial Solutions She adds that: “With the launch of Geotab Integrated Solution for Ford Vehicles, fleets are able to access vehicle information such as fuel usage, vehicle health and driver behavior, through the Geotab platform for vehicles with a Ford modem.” The aim of the partnership is to provide enhanced opportunities for Ford operations and drivers alike. Such a move will, for instance, eliminate the need for third-party hardware.The integration will also provide heightened data privacy for drivers, protecting their important information from being shared without permission. As an example, vehicle data will be securely transferred from Ford Data Services through the Ford Plug-In Modem to Geotab’s cloud environment , which obviates the requirement for third-party hardware.It is expected that fleet managers especially will benefit from Geotab's data insights including fuel usage and driver behaviour. Further in relation to safety considerations, the data additionally predicts potential road hazards and vehicle maintenance needs as so to prevent accidents and manage costs.A further advantage is that fleets will also have the ability to oversee their entire fleet in one portal along with customizable apps, hardware Add-Ons and software Add-Ins. Geotab’s telematics software solutions and devices are currently deployed in over 5 million vehicles in all 7 continents across the globe. As an indicator of the huge amounts of data involved, the telematics software collects over 7 billion data points each day.In terms of how this data is processed; Geotab’s telematics software solution transforms big data into Smart Data to create Smart ecosystems. Data in this format has the potential to be used with Smart City projects, helping to boost urban planning.Commenting on the innovation, Michelle Moody, Director at Ford Commercial Solutions said that : “Ford Data Services provides the ‘Power of Choice’ so that businesses can get manufacturer-grade vehicle information from the telematics provider of their choice, such as Geotab.”She adds that: “With the launch of Geotab Integrated Solution for Ford Vehicles, fleets are able to access vehicle information such as fuel usage, vehicle health and driver behavior, through the Geotab platform for vehicles with a Ford modem.” More about Ford, geotab, Telematics, Vehicles, Automotive Ford geotab Telematics Vehicles Automotive