By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Car shoppers in Guangzhou, China now have the ability to buy or try a car using a smartphone app and a car vending machine. The facility came out of a partnership signed two years ago between Ford Motors and Alibaba. Reportedly, the idea is to make buying a car a "fun experience," and do away with the fast-talking car salesman. Or it just may be another sign that we are sliding rather quickly into a future where interacting with another human being won't be necessary for making decisions on what we purchase. The arrangement between automotive giant, Ford Motors and retail behemoth Alibaba gives both companies plenty of space to promote their particular products. The vending machine building will house 42 vehicles, and a customer can view the automobiles, as they revolve in a wheel-like fashion until the car they like is found. Alibaba Users will have their Once a customer finds the car they want, all they need to do is pay the necessary fees using Alibaba's Tmall app and share a selfie to get their hands on the vehicle. They can take the vehicle for a three-day test drive before returning it to the machine for someone else to have a go. Bottom line? Customers can then make a decision to buy the car or choose another one to test drive. There is also a limit of five test drives a month. Alibaba now plans to extend this vending machine service across China. Another part of the partnership is Alibaba's demand that Ford develops Alibaba Car vending machines, not a new idea Actually, car vending machines date back to 1905, when the first system appeared. That system evolved to hold hundreds of cars, but mechanical problems halted any advances in the technology. There are advantages to storing vehicles this way, though. There is less theft and chance of damages and the whole setup uses less space. There are advantages to storing vehicles this way, though. There is less theft and chance of damages and the whole setup uses less space.Founded in 2012, Carvana is a technology business start-up based in Phoenix, Arizona, and is an online-only used car dealer that allows customers to shop, finance, and trade in cars through their website.Carvana offers both nationwide delivery or the option for customers to pick up their vehicle purchases at one of the company's car vending machine locations after completing the purchase online.