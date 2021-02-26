Special By By Tim Sandle 34 mins ago in Technology As firms look to become even more agile, an increasing number of businesses are turning to cloud or hybrid cloud solutions, as a new survey indicates. This is drawn from a poll of around 1000 IT decision makers, and the survey was conducted by the Next Pathway, an Automated Cloud Migration company. The survey also finds that cloud migration is not a once only adoption, with many IT leaders electing to describe In terms of general industry trends, the extent of the activity is that in 2021 it is highly anticipated that cloud migration services market will continue grow Chetan Mathur, CEO of Despite the rapid growth, Mathur also notes that some companies have a way to go, commenting: "Many have yet to begin their migration journey, due to the complexity of moving multiple applications. But, while that can be true, it doesn’t have to be.” The extent of growth is drawn out from other findings in the survey, which Mathur draws attention to. The first is where 85 percent of IT decision makers have indicated that their budgets have increased for 2021. In terms of how this additional funding will be spent, it is apparent that 45 percent will spend more than $5 million on legacy migrations, while 30 percent will spend over 20 million and 10% will spend over $40 million. On the subject of legacy issues, the survey also found that 47 percent of IT decision makers plan to migrate 11-25 legacy warehouses to the cloud in the next 12 months. For this process, a number of respondents stated that understanding data lineage in the applications they want to migrate is the biggest challenge and a central concern is with understanding how to migrate without disrupting critical business applications. One of the reasons for this is with the difficulties in planning and in deciding what to outsource (the primary focus for outsourcing was found to be data migration). The essential finding from the new poll of IT leaders is that 65 percent of companies indicate that cloud migration will be a top priority as 2021 continues to progress.This is drawn from a poll of around 1000 IT decision makers, and the survey was conducted by the Next Pathway, an Automated Cloud Migration company. The survey also finds that cloud migration is not a once only adoption, with many IT leaders electing to describe cloud migration as a journey . This relates to optimal lessons that are shared, and these indicate that cloud migration requires careful planning and execution.In terms of general industry trends, the extent of the activity is that in 2021 it is highly anticipated that cloud migration services market will continue growChetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway , looking at the survey results, tells Digital Journal: “The research confirms what we are experiencing in the field. Companies recognize that it’s critical to migrate their data to the cloud – the study found that close to 80% of companies trust their applications and data on the cloud more than on-premises."Despite the rapid growth, Mathur also notes that some companies have a way to go, commenting: "Many have yet to begin their migration journey, due to the complexity of moving multiple applications. But, while that can be true, it doesn’t have to be.”The extent of growth is drawn out from other findings in the survey, which Mathur draws attention to. The first is where 85 percent of IT decision makers have indicated that their budgets have increased for 2021. In terms of how this additional funding will be spent, it is apparent that 45 percent will spend more than $5 million on legacy migrations, while 30 percent will spend over 20 million and 10% will spend over $40 million.On the subject of legacy issues, the survey also found that 47 percent of IT decision makers plan to migrate 11-25 legacy warehouses to the cloud in the next 12 months. For this process, a number of respondents stated that understanding data lineage in the applications they want to migrate is the biggest challenge and a central concern is with understanding how to migrate without disrupting critical business applications. One of the reasons for this is with the difficulties in planning and in deciding what to outsource (the primary focus for outsourcing was found to be data migration). More about Cloud computing, Servers, Information technology Cloud computing Servers Information technolo...