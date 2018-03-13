By By James Walker 4 hours ago in Technology Fitbit has announced its long-rumoured Versa smartwatch, designed as an alternative to products like the Apple Watch. Unlike Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch, the Versa is lower-priced and aimed at a wider market. It retains most of the Ionic's features. Coming after the Blaze and Ionic, the Versa is the first Fitbit device with a true smartwatch design and an entry-level price tag. It's built from an aluminium case with a square colour touchscreen display. The rounded corners make it visually similar to an Apple Watch. Fitbit's designed the Versa to be comfortable for any wearer, irrespective of wrist size. The Versa provides access to Fitbit's growing library of apps. You can store up to 90 apps on the device, which should be a sufficient capacity for most users. There's also a library of over 330 watch faces and As with any Fitbit product, the Versa also includes a robust array of fitness options. There's a heartrate sensor, guided exercise routines and a bevy of health and fitness stats. Fitbit's also preparing to Fitbit Versa Fitbit READ NEXT: Google publishes new research into how neural networks "think" Fitbit's targeting the Versa at general consumers who want a do-anything all-purpose smartwatch. At $200, it's less pricy than many market rivals, including the Apple Watch and leading Android Wear devices. However, the price The changes reflect Fitbit's need to attract more consumers who may not already actively exercise. A key aim of the Versa is to "empower" people to understand their health and take action on it. The smartwatch form factor could be more successful here, as people may be more inclined to purchase a smartphone companion than a device marketed as a dedicated fitness option. "What's smart, balanced, versatile, and gets stuff done? You wearing Fitbit Versa, Fitbit's intuitive new smartwatch that's packed with health and fitness features," said Fitbit . "From its beautiful design to its personalized guidance, Versa will help empower you to take action, make the most of every moment, and reach your goals."The Versa is available to preorder at Fitbit's store and select online retailers from today. It's priced at $199.95 and is available in black, gray or peach. Fitbit will be selling a wide selection of different accessory styles, priced from $29.95. There's also the option of a $229.95 Versa "Special Edition" in the U.S. which includes NFC and supports Fitbit Pay.