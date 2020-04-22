Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology The technology firm TrafficGuard has issued a free PPC fraud solution, available indefinitely. This is a limited, but functional version of their AI/machine learning powered product. The aim is to help to protect businesses. The technology from TrafficGuard’s functions to detect and block fraudulent traffic before it hits a business’s digital advertising budget. The application of machine learning seeks to understand human behaviour, as to get ahead of fraudsters and hackers. To learn more about the new launch, Digital Journal caught up with In terms of how this solution will be made available, according to Taylor: "At TrafficGuard we have been working hard, from home, to get our free solution ready for businesses now, when they need it most. As a demonstration of our commitment to building a stronger digital advertising ecosystem, we have decided our free solution is here to stay. " Taylor adds that his aim is to help out other companies during these unprecedented times: "This is a really challenging time for many businesses and we want to help alleviate some of that pressure on businesses. In addition to our free offering, our premium PPC solution is now pay-as-you-go, allowing our larger customers more flexibility in tough times." The new version of the TrafficGuard technology is geared to protect the Google Ad Campaigns of small-to-medium sized businesses in the wake of COVID-19. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, advertising fraud cost the industry $42 billion in lost revenue in 2019 The technology from TrafficGuard’s functions to detect and block fraudulent traffic before it hits a business’s digital advertising budget. The application of machine learning seeks to understand human behaviour, as to get ahead of fraudsters and hackers.To learn more about the new launch, Digital Journal caught up with Luke Taylor, founder and COO . According to Taylor the era of the coronavirus is hitting smaller businesses in a number of ways, not least with advertising: "Ad budgets are getting slashed and ad fraud is continuing to reduce them even further. By offering our PPC ad fraud protection for free, we want to make it easier for businesses of all sizes to get the transparency they need to fight fraud to protect their advertising."In terms of how this solution will be made available, according to Taylor: "At TrafficGuard we have been working hard, from home, to get our free solution ready for businesses now, when they need it most. As a demonstration of our commitment to building a stronger digital advertising ecosystem, we have decided our free solution is here to stay. "Taylor adds that his aim is to help out other companies during these unprecedented times: "This is a really challenging time for many businesses and we want to help alleviate some of that pressure on businesses. In addition to our free offering, our premium PPC solution is now pay-as-you-go, allowing our larger customers more flexibility in tough times." More about Advertising, Fraud, Artificial intelligence Advertising Fraud Artificial intellige...