Fireplay is creative lead of Justin Timberlake's halftime show

Minneapolis - On February 4, Fireplay was enlisted as a visual creative lead for the Super Bowl LII halftime performance of global music star Justin Timberlake.

Fireplay is a full service, multidisciplinary creative and design studio. Nick Whitehouse, the co-founder of Fireplay, noted that Timberlake asked Fireplay to help produce and conceptualize the visual creative elements for this year's Super Bowl LII halftime performance, thanks to their successful 12-year collaborative history together.

Whitehouse added that Fireplay was stoked to be a part of his creative team, where they worked with the halftime show's designers and producers; moreover, they lead the charge for the actual staging, the video content, lighting, and special effects.

Fireplay's Artistic Concept Renders Photo courtesy of Fireplay

For this year's halftime show, Timberlake had asked Fireplay to assist in the creation of a visual setting for every musical moment. The Fireplay team provided an intimate laser club setting, a sprawling mirror solar array, to a party in the stands with the fans, thus creating a landscape from each musical moment, which allowed Timberlake to shine as a live performer.

One of the highlight moments in his halftime show was his moving tribute to Prince. Fireplay was a part of that team that helped create that epic moment with TImberlake.

Fireplay's Artistic Concept Renders Photo courtesy of Fireplay

The 2018 halftime show performance during Super Bowl LII lasted 13 minutes. It was directed by Hamish Hamilton; moreover, Ricky Kirshner served as the executive producer, with production design by Bruce Rodgers and lighting design done by Bob Barnhart.

Fireplay's Artistic Concept Renders Photo courtesy of Fireplay