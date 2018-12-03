By By Tim Sandle 55 mins ago in Technology Technology company Kiho have built an artificial intelligence vehicle log, intended to assist drivers. The digital log can differentiate between a driver's working time driving and leisure time driving, with a view to reduce accidents. Furthermore, such technologies can assist fleet managers, assisting with dispatching and delivery times, especially in response to unexpected events. One area that has remained relatively manual is the logging of driving hours. The new product – the AI based log – can distinguish between a driver's working time driving from leisure time driving. The aim behind the technology is to improve time and remove the need for manual logging, and to reduce to time spent by managers reviewing log-files for fleet deliver drivers. The new product has taken two years to develop. Describing the technology, According to Kiho's CEO and architect of innovation, Antti Koponen, She adds that: “The driver will only have to acknowledge the reason logged by AI.” The driver’s log is a step towards mobile work digitization. The company plans next to utilize Kiho’s artificial intelligence for collecting invoices and for performing employee working time logging. With each of these, seeking time savings is key, with a focus on middle management work regimes. Artificial intelligence is assisting fleet services in a variety of ways. Together with predictive analytics, artificial intelligence can provide give drivers real-time weather, traffic and road condition data. Furthermore, the technology can help to identify the optimal route to reach a given destination.Furthermore, such technologies can assist fleet managers, assisting with dispatching and delivery times, especially in response to unexpected events. One area that has remained relatively manual is the logging of driving hours. Kiho are based in Finland and the company specialize in a range of innovative technologies for vehicles. These include a digitized logistic chain and a telematics solution for assessing tire pressures. The company is also involved with mobile work digitization.The new product – the AI based log – can distinguish between a driver's working time driving from leisure time driving. The aim behind the technology is to improve time and remove the need for manual logging, and to reduce to time spent by managers reviewing log-files for fleet deliver drivers. The new product has taken two years to develop.Describing the technology, the company state that the artificial intelligence logbook can review the driving logs for error and flag them to mangers. In addition, the intuitive nature of the system can learn to identify tracked driving and keep all the data in the logbook in real time.According to Kiho's CEO and architect of innovation, Antti Koponen, in conversation with EE New Europe : “The driver’s log based on AI helps improve the efficiency of drivers. Errors are eliminated as the AI learns to recognise location-based pats, while all data is recorded real-time in the driver’s log.”She adds that: “The driver will only have to acknowledge the reason logged by AI.”The driver’s log is a step towards mobile work digitization. The company plans next to utilize Kiho’s artificial intelligence for collecting invoices and for performing employee working time logging. With each of these, seeking time savings is key, with a focus on middle management work regimes. More about Drivers, Driving, Artificial intelligence, Cars, Vehicles More news from Drivers Driving Artificial intellige... Cars Vehicles