By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology University of Waterloo chemists have found a much faster and more efficient way to store and process information by expanding the limitations of how the flow of electricity can be used and managed. "These results could allow for a fundamentally new way to process, transfer, and store information by electronic devices, that is much faster and more efficient than conventional electronics," according to the study. Moore's Law is extended using light Moore's Law is an observation Made by Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel, in a paper he authored in 1965 predicting the number of transistors in a densely integrated circuit doubles about every year. The prediction was revised in The race is on to fix security flaws in computer chips DOMINIQUE FAGET, AFP/File Moore's Law, while not a law, has been widely accepted as a goal for the industry, and as such, has set the pace for the modern digital revolution. And thanks to increasing innovation and technological improvements in "Simply put, there's a physical limit to the performance of conventional semiconductors as well as how dense you can build a chip," said Pavle Radovanovic, a professor of chemistry and a member of the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology. "In order to continue improving chip performance, you would either need to change the material transistors are made of - from silicon, say to carbon nanotubes or graphene - or change how our current materials store and process information." Radovanovic worked with magnetism and a field called An updated version of Moore’s Law (based on Kurzweil’s graph). Date: 12/10/2016. Steve Jurvetson "We've basically magnetized individual semiconducting nanocrystals (tiny particles nearly 10,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair) with light at room temperature," said Radovanovic. "It's the first time someone's been able to use the collective motion of electrons, known as plasmon, to induce a stable magnetization within such a non-magnetic semiconductor material." In his Radovanovic sees a future for this discovery for highly sensitive magneto-optical sensors for thermal imaging and chemical sensing. 