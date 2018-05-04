By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology Sky News has announced that it will use facial recognition to identify celebrities and other luminaries at the forthcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Sky News, a United Kingdom broadcaster, is partnering up with tech start-ups, as well as Amazon Web Services, in order to offer the services to stream the royal wedding on May 19. When the guests enter the iconic St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, they will be identified by such facial recognition software as "Amazon's Rekognition"; moreover, background information will subsequently be available on-screen. The names of the dignitaries will appear as subtitles during the television broadcasts, and viewers will also be able to tune in via Sky News' app entitled "Who's Who Live." The UK broadcaster Sky News The media outlet, The Hollywood Reporter, noted that this feature could be used in the future to identify luminaries on red carpets at much major events as the Academy Awards or the Grammy awards. While facial recognition may be useful in such situations, it also raises the question as to whether or not it is appropriate to be used for public broadcasts, especially due to concerns of data privacy. This might not be well-received by everyone attending the royal wedding (especially for privacy concerns). It will certainly be interesting to hear more about the outcome of the facial recognition feature (and artificial intelligence in general) following the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The distinct feature is going to be available to viewers that stream online for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. The feature will assist viewers in sorting the luminaries at the wedding thanks to its facial recognition, thus showcasing the marvels of artificial intelligence (AI).Sky News, a United Kingdom broadcaster, is partnering up with tech start-ups, as well as Amazon Web Services, in order to offer the services to stream the royal wedding on May 19. When the guests enter the iconic St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, they will be identified by such facial recognition software as "Amazon's Rekognition"; moreover, background information will subsequently be available on-screen. The names of the dignitaries will appear as subtitles during the television broadcasts, and viewers will also be able to tune in via Sky News' app entitled "Who's Who Live."The UK broadcaster Sky News noted that this marked the first time that facial recognition is used for a royal wedding. In a press release, the company's director of digital news, David Gibbs, had noted that this feature will offer viewers insights into one of the biggest live events of the year: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Gibbs shared that they are thrilled to give viewers new methods of "consuming content."The media outlet, The Hollywood Reporter, noted that this feature could be used in the future to identify luminaries on red carpets at much major events as the Academy Awards or the Grammy awards.While facial recognition may be useful in such situations, it also raises the question as to whether or not it is appropriate to be used for public broadcasts, especially due to concerns of data privacy. This might not be well-received by everyone attending the royal wedding (especially for privacy concerns). It will certainly be interesting to hear more about the outcome of the facial recognition feature (and artificial intelligence in general) following the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. More about Facial recognition, Prince Harry, Wedding, meghan markle More news from Facial recognition Prince Harry Wedding meghan markle