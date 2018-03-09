Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFacebook scores music licensing deals with all three major labels

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Technology
Facebook users have a major reason to celebrate. The social network has inked music licensing deals with the three biggest record labels.
Warner Music Group is the latest record label to allows its songs in Facebook users videos, as well as on similar platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus. Warner Music Group posted this announcement on their official Facebook page earlier today.
The other two major record labels that previously agreed to this deal with Facebook were the Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing. All of the musicians and songwriters that are signed these labels will receive royalties from the fan-made videos that feature their musical work, which is an impressive feature.
This is a mutual relationship for all involved since Facebook and Instagram users will not be penalized by having their videos taken down for copyright violations if they include portions of the licensed songs. At the same time, this will stimulate users to create more videos and share these fan-made videos on Facebook and other social media platforms. A win-win for all.
This is certainly a big step in the right direction, and a smart business move all around. Now the only thing that is left for Facebook to do, is to work out a deal with the Merlin Network for the independent artists.
Earlier this year, Digital Journal reported that Facebook inked a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which allows users to share music videos. It also partnered with SESAC's HFA/Rumblefish to streamline music licensing for the independent publishing market.
More about Facebook, Universal, Warner, Sony, Record
 
Latest News
Top News
Migrant weary northerners put faith in Italy's League
'Crypto heater' mines cryptocoins while heating your house
Review: Myles Kennedy remembers his father with 'Year of the Tiger' album Special
Five diplomatic rows looming over Russia's World Cup
Macron warns Trump all sides would lose in 'trade war'
Review: Country star sings on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers Special
Rihanna surpasses two billion worldwide streams on Apple Music
Trump bets on himself with high-stakes Kim gamble
Raising prices and more ads wont end cord cutting
Alberta premier threatens to turn off the oil tap in B.C. dispute