By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Technology Facebook users have a major reason to celebrate. The social network has inked music licensing deals with the three biggest record labels.

Warner Music Group is the latest record label to allows its songs in Facebook users videos, as well as on similar platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus. Warner Music Group posted this announcement on their official Facebook page earlier today.

The other two major record labels that previously agreed to this deal with Facebook were the Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing. All of the musicians and songwriters that are signed these labels will receive royalties from the fan-made videos that feature their musical work, which is an impressive feature.

This is a mutual relationship for all involved since Facebook and Instagram users will not be penalized by having their videos taken down for copyright violations if they include portions of the licensed songs. At the same time, this will stimulate users to create more videos and share these fan-made videos on Facebook and other social media platforms. A win-win for all.

This is certainly a big step in the right direction, and a smart business move all around. Now the only thing that is left for Facebook to do, is to work out a deal with the Merlin Network for the independent artists.

Earlier this year, Digital Journal reported that Facebook inked a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which allows users to share music videos. It also partnered with SESAC's HFA/Rumblefish to streamline music licensing for the independent publishing market.