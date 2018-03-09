Warner Music Group is the latest record label
to allows its songs in Facebook users videos, as well as on similar platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus. Warner Music Group posted this announcement
on their official Facebook page earlier today.
The other two major record labels that previously agreed to this deal with Facebook were the Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing. All of the musicians and songwriters that are signed these labels will receive royalties from the fan-made videos that feature their musical work, which is an impressive feature.
This is a mutual relationship for all involved since Facebook and Instagram users will not be penalized by having their videos taken down for copyright violations if they include portions of the licensed songs. At the same time, this will stimulate users to create more videos and share these fan-made videos on Facebook and other social media platforms. A win-win for all.
This is certainly a big step in the right direction, and a smart business move all around. Now the only thing that is left for Facebook to do, is to work out a deal with the Merlin Network
for the independent artists.
Earlier this year, Digital Journal reported
that Facebook inked a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which allows users to share music videos. It also partnered with SESAC's HFA/Rumblefish
to streamline music licensing for the independent publishing market.