Facebook partners with SESAC's HFA/Rumblefish to streamline music

By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Technology Facebook will partner with SESAC's HFA/Rumblefish to streamline music licensing, as well as administration for the independent publishing market. Rumblefish will use its market leading platform to help the independent music publishing community in America. It will give them the opportunity to participate in Facebook's music licensing arrangement. In return, Rumblefish, the music business' most comprehensive publisher database, has the unique position to support Facebook's licensing and its rights management operations. As Digital Journal previously reported, Facebook inked a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The head of commercial music publishing partnerships, Mr. Scott Sellwood, is excited about this partnership, since it allows the independent publishing community the chance to participate in a licensing program with Facebook. The program will enable users to upload and share videos with music on Facebook, Instagram and Oculus and allows publishers to be compensated for the use of their music. Rumblefish will also help Facebook optimize the identification and clearance of musical works through an innovative data-sharing agreement. Mr. Michael Simon, the president, Rumblefish and HFA, noted that Rumblefish is a "natural partner for Facebook," especially since this union reinforces Rumblefish's position, and their commitment to introduce new licensing opportunities to the publishing market. Facebook has entered in an agreement with HFA/Rumblefish, which enables Facebook to provide social features on such social media platforms as Oculus and Instagram, in addition to Facebook.