By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Facebook has changed its Messenger app recently. The app has been slimmed down in order to focus more on the chat function. Facebook also has promised that it would eventually roll out what is called a dark mode. Dark Mode Dark mode is basically a display mode in which the screen background is dark and text and other features are light. Some operating systems have a dark mode as do some browsers. An article in Macworld last September explains how it operates in the Mac Mojave: "In macOS Mojave in Dark Mode, dark colors are used in place of light colors in the user interface. For example, in Dark Mode the menu bar at the top of the Mac UI is no longer white with black text. Instead, it's inverted so the bar is a dark color and the the text is white. That dark theme is carried throughout the UI." The browser Chrome is also testing a dark mode on Windows which is to be released later this year. For some Dark Mode may not seem particularly significant but it does have a number of benefits that some users appreciate. The higher contrast for the text makes it easier to read documents and menu items. Using dark colours instead of white also reduces glare which reduces eye fatigue. Finally, it also can improve ones ability to see certain aspects of photos and videos including color and detail. Dark Mode test on Facebook Messenger There is no setting of any sort at present for transitioning to Dark Mode. The only way you get to test mode is to go on a chat thread and send the person the moon emoji. You can send it to someone else or to yourself. Once sent you tap on the sent emoji icon and a message should appear saying that you found Dark Mode. If that doesn't work quit Facebook Messenger and tap the emoji to see the Dark Mode message. After having done this you can go to Messenger settings and toggle the Dark Mode switch to on. This should enable the Dark Mode interface. However, some have received a message that Dark Mode is still a work in progress. There is no date yet as to when the Dark Mode will be officially rolled out on Messenger.