Job applications
Facebook's targeting
its in-app job board at people looking for work at businesses in their local area. It said local businesses account for over 60 percent of new job postings. They often want to find potential applicants using services they're already familiar with, which in most cases include Facebook.
The feature has already been available
in the U.S. and Canada for over a year. It lets businesses create new job postings, manage applications and reach out to applicants to schedule interviews and obtain more information. Open positions are displayed across Facebook, including on the business' Page, in the News Feed and at the top of the dedicated Jobs dashboard.
For job-seekers, Facebook provides a set of features that include alerts when new local job postings are created. Users can configure the app to only show alerts for the kinds of roles and industries they're interested in. Applications can be prepared and submitted within the app, using information that's automatically filled from Facebook profile details.
After the application has been submitted, Facebook opens a Messenger chat between
the applicant and the business. This can be used to share further information and provide acknowledgement that the application has been received. Businesses cannot access any personal details that haven't been directly shared, so the Messenger chat can be used to request more information if the business requires it.
$1 billion business investment
According to Facebook, the jobs board is intended to help local communities "thrive" by making it easier to recruit and find work. The company said it has already invested over $1 billion in helping small businesses to grow and add new staff. In trials of the new feature, one business owner reported receiving 97 applications from local workers within three weeks of posting a new position.
"We know there is more Facebook can do to connect people and businesses," said Facebook
. "Since 2011, Facebook has invested more than $1 billion to help local businesses grow and help people find jobs. And in 2018 we plan to invest the same amount in more teams, technology, and new programs. Because when businesses succeed, communities thrive."
The jobs board is another indication of Facebook's growing ambitions in business technology and the workplace. Over the past year, the company has been positioning itself as a direct rival to existing business networks such as Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.
Whereas LinkedIn primarily targets professionals, Facebook Jobs is aimed at lower-skilled
companies and workers, a distinction which could enable it to carve out its own niche. Facebook intends Jobs to be a simpler alternative to the sprawling platform provided by LinkedIn, making it easier to find and apply for jobs at local businesses. The feature's now available in over 40 countries worldwide.