If you came across a movie poster at the movie theater, you may have not given it much thought. In the near future, you may be able to interact with characters from that publicity poster thanks to augmented reality. According to The Verge, the social network has added a new augmented reality feature, which is called target tracking. This allows users to launch augmented reality experiences simply by pointing their cell phone at an image. Target tracking is in a closed beta for developers, but users of the social network are able to check out experiences on posters, for the science fiction film Ready Player One, and the science fantasy adventure film A Wrinkle In Time. Facebook users are also able to get the experience simply by scanning a Quick Response (QR) code, which is a two-dimensional bar-code. This spring, developers can look forward to a toolkit, which should be able to run on iPhones 5s or more advanced iPhone devises, as well as Androids that were released after 2012. This distinct feature is similar to the living pictures that can be made thanks to high-tech novelty printers. Facebook is claiming that it is simple for people to turn these posters or photos into fiducial markers (as a point of reference). Particularly impressive about augmented reality posters is that animations will stay in place even if a person walks in front of the poster. Facebook's ultimate goal is that artists and businesses will utilize this tool, in an effort to build and sharpen their brands, and connect with their clients and consumers thanks to augmented reality. This is expected to lead to more opportunities for creators and businesses. Facebook is using augmented reality, in an effort to make movie posters more interactive and engaging for viewers. This will be a good segue for the future.