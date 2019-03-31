Facebook has been exploring ways to increase mobile connectivity
The project was reported in the Business Insider
. Facebook has been exploring ways to help increase mobile connectivity for years especially to bring more in developed countries to get online. While it could be seen as a humanitarian effort it also would help bring more into the company's app ecosystem.
The most visible Facebook projects have been its Internet.org initiative with its Free Basics and Express Wi-Fi for growing smartphone markets. There was also the discontinued Aquila project that was to fly large, solar-powered drones that could beam down Internet.
Catalina
A fleet of the bird-sized drones would be used to boost smartphone data speeds. The project was carried out in secret according to the Business Insider (BI). A recent Verge article
says: "BI reports that the drones would be closer to the size of a sparrow, making them almost pocket-sized. The goal would not be to beam down a functioning internet connection to completely remote areas, but instead to augment existing, 2G-level connections to allow smartphone users to stream video and perform other more data-intensive tasks. It’s not clear how exactly that would have worked. The report describes the drones as designed to carry “high-density solid state drives... that could then be used to ferry data,” so perhaps the drones would act as a mesh network of sorts between a grounded connection and a user’s smartphone to facilitate high-bandwidth data transfers." Catalina is also described in this article.
Project Aquila
In March of 2015 Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg claimed
there had been a successful test of a wide-wing solar-powered drone built to deliver wireless Internet services to remote locations. The test flight took place in the UK and was claimed to be a milestone in bringing online access to billions more people around the world. The drone has a wing span greater than that of a Boeing 737. The appended video from the summer of 2016 shows Aquila's first flight.