article imageF-16 fighter smahes into California warehouse

By Tim Sandle     35 mins ago in World
Staff working in a warehouse in California were shocked, and some suffered from minor injuries, when an F-16 fighter jet crashed into the building. Moments before the pilot had ejected.
F-16 fighter jet (General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon) incident occurred on May 16, 2019, close to March Air Reserve Base in southern California, although U.S. authorities have been sketchy with the details. The official release came sometime after the incident was released on amateur video footage, having been captured by one of the workers, Jeff Schoffstall, who was in the warehouse at the time of the incident. The warehouse is owned by Boss Performance Parts.
The short excerpt, taken from inside the warehouse, is shown below:
Describing the incident, another warehouse worker, Baldur Castro told local TV news station CBS 8 San Diego: "It kind of sounded like someone was hotdogging, breaking the sound barrier, but it was the actual building collapsing on itself."
Following these comments, CEO of the warehouse, Mike Johnson, told CNN : "Thank God everyone is safe and OK,” Johnson told CNN. “We’ll have to see what this means for the company, but right now our concern is with our employees and their families."
Admitting that the crash had happened, the Air Force Reserve stated that the fighter jet, which forms part of the 114th Fighter Wing Unit from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, malfunction due to a “hydraulic failure.”
In the aftermath of the crash, California Highway Patrol closed down southbound Interstate 215 at Opportunity and Meridian ways. This was due to concerns about explosions, based on as yet undeclared equipment being carried by the jet. According to Gizmodo, F-16 aircraft can carry a range of materials and equipment, ranging from Sidewinder missiles to B61 to B83 thermonuclear bombs.
