New research undertaken by Check Point has revealed that QBot Trojan operators are using new tactics to hijack legitimate, emailed conversations in order to steal credentials and financial data. This presents a heightened risk to businesses.

The QBot Trojan is a type of malware that is able to steal browsing data, email records, and even banking credentials. In recent weeks, QBot Trojan operators have begun using new tactics to hijack legitimate, emailed conversations in order to steal credentials and financial data. These tactics are primarily via email, with emails are delivered with malicious attachments (mostly Microsoft Office documents) that are presented as various important documents (bills, invoices, and so on).

To gain an insight into the risk posed by the QBot Trojan, Digital Journal spoke with cybersecurity expert Vinay Sridhara (from Balbix). The analyst's insights consider how companies can help their employees from falling victim to this type of malware and other similar cyber threats.

According to Sridhara: "QBot Trojan actors are using new tactics to hijack legitimate, emailed conversations in order to steal credentials and financial data." As well as acquiring data, the malicious code is able to install other malware and ransomware.

The cybersecurity researcher adds that in relation to preventative actions. This centers on businesses teaching their employees about effective password management. The biggest area of concern relates ti password reuse.

According to Sridhara: "The average password is reused 2.7 times, with 99 percent of users reusing passwords either across work accounts or between work and personal accounts, according to a recent report."

There are other things that firms can do, says Sridhara in terms of improving what he refers to as 'cyber hygiene'.

Sridhara notes: "With the initial payload delivered via URLs in documents, training is an important factor. It's helpful to keep track of your highest risk users as well, via automated, AI-based tools that identify risky behavior that's likely to lead to phishing or malware downloads."