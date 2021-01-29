Special By By Tim Sandle 45 mins ago in Technology Data privacy regulations, in parallel with consumer awareness,are set to increase in 2021. This presents challenges for businesses and the best course of action is to get ahead of the curve. A business insider provides advice. However, maintaining data privacy is not easy, as Stan Christiaens, Co-Founder and CTO at Indeed Christiaens says we need to consider the coronavirus sitiuation, noting: "Then 2020 happened. Our lives suddenly shifted entirely online. In this digital-first world, data privacy concerns are even more relevant than before. Consumers are very aware that privacy is precious and that online activity creates real-world consequences." Looking to the future, Christiaens says: "As we try to plan for what the future holds, we are certainly looking at an acceleration of the data privacy conversation in 2021 and beyond. This will increase the pressure on additional regulation, both at the federal and state level in the U.S., which will initially make things more complicated for businesses. But perhaps more urgently, consumers will demand that their privacy is a right and not a privilege, and companies need to keep up or will be left behind." Rather than seeing these privacy initiatives as a challenge, leaders should look at this as a unique opportunity for innovation and positive change. Proactively leading in data protection is good for business, and making data privacy a priority will both build a relationship of trust with your customers and give you a competitive edge above those who just wait to comply with new regulations.” Data Privacy Day , marked at the end of January each year (along with Data Protection Day ), provides an opportunity to bring more widespread responsibility to ensure that the data held by public and private sector organizations alike is treated with respect, in line with relevant regulations.However, maintaining data privacy is not easy, as Stan Christiaens, Co-Founder and CTO at Collibra tells Digital Journal: “The data privacy conversation has shifted significantly in the last five years. First, GDPR arrived and literally dominated everyone’s browser multiple times a day with compliance notices from every brand or company you’ve ever encountered. It also created an industry of technology and consulting firms and forced organizations to take a big step forward into how they think about privacy. But there is still a long way to go."Indeed Christiaens says we need to consider the coronavirus sitiuation, noting: "Then 2020 happened. Our lives suddenly shifted entirely online. In this digital-first world, data privacy concerns are even more relevant than before. Consumers are very aware that privacy is precious and that online activity creates real-world consequences."Looking to the future, Christiaens says: "As we try to plan for what the future holds, we are certainly looking at an acceleration of the data privacy conversation in 2021 and beyond. This will increase the pressure on additional regulation, both at the federal and state level in the U.S., which will initially make things more complicated for businesses. But perhaps more urgently, consumers will demand that their privacy is a right and not a privilege, and companies need to keep up or will be left behind."Rather than seeing these privacy initiatives as a challenge, leaders should look at this as a unique opportunity for innovation and positive change. Proactively leading in data protection is good for business, and making data privacy a priority will both build a relationship of trust with your customers and give you a competitive edge above those who just wait to comply with new regulations.” More about Data privacy, Data, Database, Consumers Data privacy Data Database Consumers