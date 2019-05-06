By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Wires run along almost every street in the US where cars drive. Putting EV chargers along curbs seem a natural place for them. However, in America chargers are mostly placed in parking lots and garages. The UK has begun to put chargers on light poles NRG and EVgo NRG launched the "EVgo" network in late 2010, the first completely private public car charging station network for electric power vehicles. The new installation in Sacramento is on 6th Street alongside the Southside Park and just a few blocks from the major interchange of Interstate 5 and the I-80 business loop. It includes three 50-kilowatt direct current fast chargers that can provide up to 150 miles of range in less than 30 minutes charging time. However, only a few cars at present can charge at that speed including the Audi E-tron quattro to come on the market this month. The chargers can charge at lower rates for now. The park is a popular place to hang out so those charging can visit a pond, shop at a local farmer's market, or eat and shop at many local shops. Charger description The new 150 kw chargers will have both 175-kw Combo plugs as well as 100-kw CHAdeMO plugs. The 50-kw chargers will have both types of plugs rated at 50-kw. Tesla will be able to use an adapter to charge. All six chargers are made by ABB. EVgo had to get reserved parking at the charging spaces However, EVgo was able to get authorization for this. The appended video describes the main features of EV charging EVgo, a subsidiary of NRG, has set up the first public fast chargers for EVs along the side of the street in the city of Sacramento California. Wikipedia describes NRG: "NRG Energy, Inc. is a large American energy company, dual-headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey[4][5] and Houston, Texas.[1][6][7] It was formerly the wholesale arm of Northern States Power Company (NSP), which became Xcel Energy, but became independent in 2000. NRG Energy is involved in energy generation and retail electricity.[8] Their portfolio includes nuclear generation, coal generation, wind generation, utility scale generation, distributed solar generation, and oil generation.[9] NRG serves 2.9 million retail customers in Texas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia."NRG launched the "EVgo" network in late 2010, the first completely private public car charging station network for electric power vehicles. It is ranked 341st in the Fortune Global 500 list of 2018 and has been a global Fortune 500 company for 24 years.[4]"However, EVgo was able to get authorization for this. Steven Hansen , a Sacramento Council member said: “Low-cost and convenient EV charging on our city streets will make it easy for residents and visitors alike to shift to electric vehicles and away from fossil fuels. Now ... users will be able get the charge they need and take time to enjoy the park, walk to Insight Coffee, or enjoy the Sunday Farmers Market.”The appended video describes the main features of EV charging More about EV chargers, evgo, sacramento california More news from EV chargers evgo sacramento californi...