By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Technology The way the world gets its electricity is undergoing a great transition today, driven by the need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and by the plummeting costs of wind and solar technologies. The next big advance will have to be in energy storage. In January 2019, the EIA forecast that renewables, including wind, solar and other nonhydroelectric renewables would be the fastest-growing slice of the electricity portfolio for the next two years. But as Let's be honest - There is a certain amount of urgency now to further research and development into long-term energy storage, and there are several technologies, like lithium-ion batteries that are finally poised to be more than just a bit player in the electric grid. File photo: Downtown Minneapolis from one of the skyways during what turned out to be one of the nastiest blizzards in over a decade. Nic McPhee A polar vortex was a perfect test It takes an extreme weather event for us to find out how well our power grid really works. To make a long story short, Energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie used the opportunity of this event as a chance to measure demand on the power grid. Their study took a look at how various forms of energy performed, including projections of how resources would fare in a 100 percent renewable energy scenario. In an interesting conclusion, Wood Mackenzie said that even if wind and solar were scaled up to produce as much power as the electrical grid supplies now, many people would have been left without power for several hours each day without additional energy storage capacity. Basically, this means that if the U.S. is to hit a target of 100 percent renewable energy, we would need a significant amount of energy storage, and we are talking about 18 to 40 hours or more, as long as there were no gaps in transmission. The sonnenBatterie eco is an energy storage solution for your home that uses intelligent software to manage energy throughout the day - saving you money, providing backup power and enabling you to use your solar power at night. Sonnen Pumped storage hydropower and gravity storage PSH systems are characterized as an open loop—where there is an ongoing hydrologic connection to a natural body of water—or closed loop, where the reservoirs are not connected to an outside body of water. The Department of Energy says that PSH systems account for 95 percent of U.S. utility-scale energy storage. Although pumped-storage hydropower is cheap once it is installed, it is expensive to build and can be used only in certain terrain. There is another technology similar to PSH, called Using electrical pumps, as already used today in pumped storage power plants, water is pumped beneath a movable rock piston, thereby lifting the rock mass. Power can be stored for as long as 8 to 14 hours with this method. Lithium-ion batteries Much of the current growth in The use of lithium-ion batteries has jumped from just a few megawatts a decade ago to 866 megawatts by February 2019. And while in many states, lithium-ion batteries are used to make brief, quick adjustments to maintain power levels, utilities in California, Florida and North Carolina are adding lithium-ion batteries that will be able to last for two to four hours. The system, supplied by IHI Energy Storage, sits behind the meter at a large petrochemical facility IHI Energy Storage Without a doubt, it is the lithium-ion battery storage technology that will see the biggest growth over the next decade, especially as the technology improves and longer energy storage times are reached. It's all about the grid In order to get to the point where renewables and energy storage can handle the baseline load of electricity generation will mean creating batteries with much longer timescales for energy storage. It will also take a nearly complete overhaul of the nation's electrical grid. And if that isn't enough, more transmission lines will be needed as well as the latest in grid management systems that include artificial intelligence to make accurate modeling decisions for the grid. And we must not forget the increase expected in the number of electric vehicles. All these issues have to be taken into consideration as utilities go about reworking the electric grid to meet future demands. Storage technologies are becoming more efficient and economically viable, and the cost-savings can be passed down to the customer. In the last ten years, the amount of electricity generated by renewables in the U.S. has more than doubled, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). It will also take a nearly complete overhaul of the nation's electrical grid.And if that isn't enough, more transmission lines will be needed as well as the latest in grid management systems that include artificial intelligence to make accurate modeling decisions for the grid. And we must not forget the increase expected in the number of electric vehicles.All these issues have to be taken into consideration as utilities go about reworking the electric grid to meet future demands. Storage technologies are becoming more efficient and economically viable, and the cost-savings can be passed down to the customer.