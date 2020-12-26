Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology As businesses glide into 2021 they need to consider that cyberattacks will continue and probably at a faster rate. This means putting in security measures now. A key focus should be with encryption. COVID-19 is here to stay, virtually Gaist says we need to adapt to living with the virtual world, forced upon us by the SARS virus: "The pandemic is not going away, at least not from the attacker's standpoint. Mass fear and uncertainty have always served as ultimate 'opportunities' for scams and other, brand new creative attack vectors. While we are all on the lookout for long-awaited vaccines, we should also beware of vaccines related scams and messages, as these will surely become a major vector for fake news, misinformation and malware delivery." More infrastructural vulnerabilities Cybersecurity will increase in 2021, says Gaist, and this not least due to inherent flaws in infrastructure: "As many organizations are adapting to the new WFH normal, some are even embracing it and have already announced it as their forever normal. While remote employees have always been there, most organizations' security theater is not really there yet. This reality draws more attacker's attention to the infrastructure, and, as the old saying goes - the more popular the product, the more vulnerabilities will be found in it." More data goes encrypted, and voila The solution to better cybersecurity, says Gaist, lies with encryption and this is the best protection against ransomware. Here he notes: "Yes, ransomware. But not that old pay-to-decrypt modus-operandi that we all know. With a rapidly-growing budget most VC-backed startups are dreaming of, these ransomware groups are becoming really slick, well organized and pretty darn effective. New pressure techniques and incentives of payment are evolving with recent attacks, where encryption of data is sometimes left out in favor of exfiltration. We should certainly prepare for bolder, more sophisticated techniques." Technology and awareness need to combine to create a more secure business setting in 2021. To gain an insight into the shifting world of cybersecurity, Digital Journal touched base with from Nir Gaist, Founder and CEO, Nyotron . The key points Gaist made were:Gaist says we need to adapt to living with the virtual world, forced upon us by the SARS virus: "The pandemic is not going away, at least not from the attacker's standpoint. Mass fear and uncertainty have always served as ultimate 'opportunities' for scams and other, brand new creative attack vectors. While we are all on the lookout for long-awaited vaccines, we should also beware of vaccines related scams and messages, as these will surely become a major vector for fake news, misinformation and malware delivery."Cybersecurity will increase in 2021, says Gaist, and this not least due to inherent flaws in infrastructure: "As many organizations are adapting to the new WFH normal, some are even embracing it and have already announced it as their forever normal. While remote employees have always been there, most organizations' security theater is not really there yet. This reality draws more attacker's attention to the infrastructure, and, as the old saying goes - the more popular the product, the more vulnerabilities will be found in it."The solution to better cybersecurity, says Gaist, lies with encryption and this is the best protection against ransomware. Here he notes: "Yes, ransomware. But not that old pay-to-decrypt modus-operandi that we all know. With a rapidly-growing budget most VC-backed startups are dreaming of, these ransomware groups are becoming really slick, well organized and pretty darn effective. New pressure techniques and incentives of payment are evolving with recent attacks, where encryption of data is sometimes left out in favor of exfiltration. We should certainly prepare for bolder, more sophisticated techniques." More about Networks, Encryption, Cybersecurity Networks Encryption Cybersecurity