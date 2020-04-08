Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology It has been announced that the Italian email provider Email.it has seen a data breach leading to personal information relating to more than 600,000 users is being sold on the dark web. Commenting on the issue for Digital Journal, Drawing on an earlier data loss case impacting on the company, Macnair recollects: "In the first instance, the email provider has not protected the sensitive data of its customers and then, despite the breach happening two years ago, the company has not warned users they are at risk." Given the reoccurrence of the issue, Macnair states that the data breach related to personally identifiable information such as passwords, email messages and email attachments. The concern is with what is happening to this information across the dark web. It is possible that some of the data is being used by cybercriminals. With this new issue involving the company, Macnair says: "More than 600,000 customers are now at risk of highly targeted and sophisticated Account Takeover attacks with huge financial implications." In terms of wide issues, Macnair recommends that businesses: "take responsibility for the sensitive information of their users and have visibility and control over these large databases to keep them secure." Optimally this will include instigating "a multi-layered security posture that combines best practice policies and employee awareness with the right technology is crucial to preventing these leaks. All Email.it users should immediately implement multi-factor authentication in order to add an extra layer of security to their accounts.” Email.it , an Italian email service provider has suffered a data breach in relation to one of their servers. This data breach was instiagted by a new hacking group called NN (No Name),. The hackers claim to have captured data that dates back to January 2018 and that they have been continuing to steal data since this date, acc ording to Techdator Commenting on the issue for Digital Journal, Ed Macnair, CEO of Censornet says that this is not the first data loss to affect the provider Email.it.Drawing on an earlier data loss case impacting on the company, Macnair recollects: "In the first instance, the email provider has not protected the sensitive data of its customers and then, despite the breach happening two years ago, the company has not warned users they are at risk."Given the reoccurrence of the issue, Macnair states that the data breach related to personally identifiable information such as passwords, email messages and email attachments. The concern is with what is happening to this information across the dark web. It is possible that some of the data is being used by cybercriminals.With this new issue involving the company, Macnair says: "More than 600,000 customers are now at risk of highly targeted and sophisticated Account Takeover attacks with huge financial implications."In terms of wide issues, Macnair recommends that businesses: "take responsibility for the sensitive information of their users and have visibility and control over these large databases to keep them secure."Optimally this will include instigating "a multi-layered security posture that combines best practice policies and employee awareness with the right technology is crucial to preventing these leaks. All Email.it users should immediately implement multi-factor authentication in order to add an extra layer of security to their accounts.” More about Data breach, Data loss, Cybersecurity, Email Data breach Data loss Cybersecurity Email