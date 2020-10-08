Email
Elevate your security posture for cybersecurity

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
Cybersecurity is important, yet the continued repetition of the message means that important factors are often missed. Balbix have attempted to improve communication with a new, more fun, way of getting information across.
October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is encouraging individuals and organizations to protect their part of cyberspace, stressing accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity.
Attempting an alternative means of communicating serious issues, in the form of = easy-to-follow security tips, the company Balbix has released its first-ever “Elevate your (Cooking &) Security Posture Cookbook” to share best cybersecurity practices as well as tasty recipes while many of us are working at home.
Key messages across October 2020 are:
Week of October 5 (Week 1): If You Connect It, Protect It
Week of October 12 (Week 2): Securing Devices at Home and Work
Week of October 19 (Week 3): Securing Internet-Connected Devices in Healthcare
Week of October 26 (Week 4): The Future of Connected Devices
In the book, security leaders have shared recipes to elevate everyday cooking and dish out tips to improve your security posture. The book contains tips for improving cybersecurity posture in terms of what can be achieved immediately and also in the future, within the context of cyber threats being at an all-time high.
Alongside actual recipes are security tips, such as "The enterprise attack surface is expanding like never before. Understanding and measuring the expanding attack surface is not a human scale problem. To get a handle on that, you need AI for comprehensive visibility, and to prioritize your most important cyber issues."
While no one form of communication will achieve total coverage, the approach demonstrates a different means by which security researchers are attempting to broaden their message and protect the business community..
