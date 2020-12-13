By By Tim Sandle 46 mins ago in Technology As consumers spent more time streaming, YouTube has leaped from sixth to first place in the media and entertainment industry, according to MBLM’s Brand Intimacy COVID-19 Study. This means YouTube has become the top place to head towards. YouTube’s rising performance is probably indicative of its broad appeal and the extensive, user-generated content. Such is the array of content, global Internet users have considered the Google owned application the most ideal match for the troubling and challenging times brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. YouTube was previously ranked #6. As well as being the top brand overall it is also the top brand with men. However, with women it is Amazon Prime that is the brand that females feel closest to. Going forwards, MBLM anticipates that with a significant portion of the world's population continuing to isolate at home, the need for content that offers a form of escape and enjoyment will continue to increase. In addition, Disney+, Apple+, HBO Max, Quibi and NBC Peacock have each either launched or have developed considerably during 2020. This increased variety has created a more competitive environment, as well as presenting consumers with a richer array of options. The main issue that could affect this growth is with the slowdown of television and film production across 2020. When data from 2021 is assessed, it will be interesting to see how brands will fare the longer the effects of the pandemic continues, and which ones possess the best strategy with which to move forwards with. MBLM’s Brand Intimacy COVID-19 Study is a review of brands based on emotional connections during the pandemic, as assessed by consumer surveys. The media and entertainment industry ranks first out of the ten different types of industries analyzed, and the industry average is up 7.7 percent, compared to MBLM’s previous study.YouTube’s rising performance is probably indicative of its broad appeal and the extensive, user-generated content. Such is the array of content, global Internet users have considered the Google owned application the most ideal match for the troubling and challenging times brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.YouTube was previously ranked #6. As well as being the top brand overall it is also the top brand with men. However, with women it is Amazon Prime that is the brand that females feel closest to. Overall, Amazon Prime is in second place . For other movers and shakers, consumer preference for Nintendo and ESPN has increased, whereas preference for XBOX and HBO has decreased.Going forwards, MBLM anticipates that with a significant portion of the world's population continuing to isolate at home, the need for content that offers a form of escape and enjoyment will continue to increase.In addition, Disney+, Apple+, HBO Max, Quibi and NBC Peacock have each either launched or have developed considerably during 2020. This increased variety has created a more competitive environment, as well as presenting consumers with a richer array of options.The main issue that could affect this growth is with the slowdown of television and film production across 2020. When data from 2021 is assessed, it will be interesting to see how brands will fare the longer the effects of the pandemic continues, and which ones possess the best strategy with which to move forwards with. More about YouTube, Brands, Branding, brand intimacy YouTube Brands Branding brand intimacy