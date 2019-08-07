Drone Racing League launches new DRL Racer4 Drone

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the worldwide, professional drone racing circuit and they just announced the launch of a new drone, the DRL Racer4. Particularly impressive about the DRL Racer4 is that it is the league's fourth iteration, high-speed FPV (First Person View) drone, and it has the ability to accelerate anywhere from zero to 90 miles per hour in less than one second. The top 12 professional pilots in the world will race a fleet of 600 custom-built DRL Racer4 drones at the 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship Season this Sunday. As In addition, for the first time ever, the DRL revealed an exclusive street-ready version of the drone, which is available for fans and followers to pre-order on Nicholas Horbaczewski, the CEO and founder of the Drone Racing League, noted that they are "incredibly excited" to launch this new drone and the street model for everybody to experience thrill and speed of professional drone racing. Horbaczewski added that this new drone will make their 2019 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship Season even more competitive than ever before, and it will give their fans what they have been asking all along: a drone they can fly. To learn more about the Drone Racing League, check out its Read More: In April of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with The DRL Racer4 is the next generation racing drone that was flown by professional pilots this year. The 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship season premieres on NBC and Twitter on Saturday, August 11 at 2 p.m. EST.Particularly impressive about the DRL Racer4 is that it is the league's fourth iteration, high-speed FPV (First Person View) drone, and it has the ability to accelerate anywhere from zero to 90 miles per hour in less than one second.The top 12 professional pilots in the world will race a fleet of 600 custom-built DRL Racer4 drones at the 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship Season this Sunday.As Digital Journal previously reported , drone racing is one of the fastest new sports in the world.In addition, for the first time ever, the DRL revealed an exclusive street-ready version of the drone, which is available for fans and followers to pre-order on Kickstarter Nicholas Horbaczewski, the CEO and founder of the Drone Racing League, noted that they are "incredibly excited" to launch this new drone and the street model for everybody to experience thrill and speed of professional drone racing.Horbaczewski added that this new drone will make their 2019 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship Season even more competitive than ever before, and it will give their fans what they have been asking all along: a drone they can fly.To learn more about the Drone Racing League, check out its official website and follow them on Twitter : In April of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with Nicholas Horbaczewski , the CEO and founder of the Drone Racing League. More about drone racing league, DRL Racer4, Drone, Championship, Season drone racing league DRL Racer4 Drone Championship Season Nicholas Horbaczewsk...