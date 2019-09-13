Email
article imageDrone Racing League is headed to Orlando, Florida, this October

By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Technology
Orlando - On October 8, 2019, the Drone Racing League will be holding an event in Orlando, Florida, at the Addition Financial Arena .
Drone Racing League is bringing an artificial intelligence robotic racing (AIRR) circuit to Orlando. This will afford fans and spectators the opportunity to witness the future as autonomous racing drones are flying through obstacles without any human intervention.
This event will consist of nine AlphaPilot teams, one autonomous racing drone, as well as one million dollars at stake.
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, they launched their new drone launch, the DRL Racer4.
Drong racing is one of the "fastest new sports" in the world. The infographic below speaks for itself.
The Drone Racing League (DRL) infographic
In mid-April of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with Nicholas Horbaczewski, the CEO and founder of the Drone Racing League.
To learn more about the Drone Racing League, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
