By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Technology Fans of Disney are in for a treat. Disney announced its new streaming service, which is expected to launch on November 12, 2019. During its first year of the Disney+ launch, the streaming service will include all Pixar films, theatrical shorts, and the Star Wars movies. Chairman and CEO The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, tweeted to his followers on social media: "Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you." This new streaming service will be accessible on cell phones, computers, web browsers, tablets, smart TVs, as well as select streaming media players and gaming consoles. After it debuts nationally, in the United States, the streaming service will be rolled out internationally in all major markets through the year 2021. Disney+ has secured deals with Sony and Roku for availability on their platforms. This streaming service will feature the entire Disney film library, which will include those in Disney Vault. In addition, it will be the exclusive streaming service of The Simpsons. Consumers are expected to pay $6.99 a month, which will include Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and Pixar content; moreover, customers are able to buy a yearly membership for $69.99, which is a substantial discount. Disney will announce its investors this Thursday.