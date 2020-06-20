By By Tim Sandle 32 mins ago in Technology IKEA and its research and design firm SPACE10 have developed a new digital design solution, aimed at businesses and consumers. This is in form of an online platform called EverydayExperiments.com. Each digital experiment In addition, the platform seeks to explore how new technologies can be put to use in order to create a better everyday life at home. The experiments are guided by different themes, which are described as: Design, Perception, Control, Capture and Play. Each of these digital experiments has been created using various technologies and platforms, including Spatial Intelligence, virtual reality, occlusion, machine learning frameworks in the form of generative adversarial networks (GAN) and with edge computing. The two companies are aiming via the use of today’s technology to redefine the way people live at home and also how it is possible to make life better and more enjoyable. This message of hope, via digital communications, is designed to present an optimistic vision as society begins to emerge from the lockdown. The digital solution - Everyday Experiments - has been set-up to digitally present a rage of different 'experiments'. These digital programs outline innovative ways to show of how humans interact with the spaces they live in. SPACE10 is the IKEA research and design laboratory which the Swedish company has set up to explore the future of living through innovation, utiizing digital technology and to ensure that future growth is sustainable.Each digital experiment showcased on the platform has been established to provide a glimpse into how the design world will inevitably shift in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.In addition, the platform seeks to explore how new technologies can be put to use in order to create a better everyday life at home.The experiments are guided by different themes, which are described as: Design, Perception, Control, Capture and Play. Each of these digital experiments has been created using various technologies and platforms, including Spatial Intelligence, virtual reality, occlusion, machine learning frameworks in the form of generative adversarial networks (GAN) and with edge computing. As an example , with one of the experiments the viewer is asked to imagine a light bulb warning them about high levels of air pollution outside. In another application, the view is asked to consider a future-state where blinds are configured to open and close based on sunset and sunrise.The two companies are aiming via the use of today’s technology to redefine the way people live at home and also how it is possible to make life better and more enjoyable. This message of hope, via digital communications, is designed to present an optimistic vision as society begins to emerge from the lockdown. More about digital design, Ikea, space 10, Software digital design Ikea space 10 Software