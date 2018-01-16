deVere Group reveals new cryptocurrency trading app

By By James Walker 8 hours ago in Technology One of the world's largest independent financial advisor networks has announced it's readying a new cryptocurrency trading app in response to "soaring" demand. deVere Group said fintech is having a "fundamental" impact on the way we use and manage money. Fintech is beginning to have a transformative impact on the financial services industry as more major institutions adopt the technologies. As investors begin to demand access to cryptocurrencies, deVere Group has positioned itself ahead in the market by actively supporting their use. It said it has worked with leading blockchain and fintech experts during the development of deVere Crypto. deVere Group challenged the views of cryptocurrency naysayers who view the technology as a fad. In recent months, the cryptocurrency rally has been disrupted by new pressures applied by governments and financial institutions. China has moved to cut down on Bitcoin mining and central banks have dismissed digital coins as real currencies. READ NEXT: IBM and Maersk form blockchain joint venture for global trade Nonetheless, deVere Group said 2017 will prove to be the year cryptocurrencies went mainstream. The global demand for cryptocurrencies is still growing, despite the new issues that are facing the market. "Our digital world needs digital currencies," explained "Nothing has captured the imagination in this new fintech age quite like cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin. No-one was really talking about it back in 2016. But those who invested in Bitcoin before the beginning of last year have enjoyed an impressive price increase. History will teach us that 2017 was the year that digital currencies came into the mainstream." Green said the new app will meet the "evident demand" for apps that help people store and transfer cryptocurrencies. One of the biggest impediments to widespread In a press release today, deVere Group said it would defy "financial traditionalists" and launch the new app for iOS and Android. It is deVere Group's second major fintech service in under 12 months. The app will support storage, transfers and exchanges of five different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.Fintech is beginning to have a transformative impact on the financial services industry as more major institutions adopt the technologies. As investors begin to demand access to cryptocurrencies, deVere Group has positioned itself ahead in the market by actively supporting their use. It said it has worked with leading blockchain and fintech experts during the development of deVere Crypto.deVere Group challenged the views of cryptocurrency naysayers who view the technology as a fad. In recent months, the cryptocurrency rally has been disrupted by new pressures applied by governments and financial institutions. China has moved to cut down on Bitcoin mining and central banks have dismissed digital coins as real currencies.Nonetheless, deVere Group said 2017 will prove to be the year cryptocurrencies went mainstream. The global demand for cryptocurrencies is still growing, despite the new issues that are facing the market. "Our digital world needs digital currencies," explained deVere Group founder and CEO Nigel Green.Green said the new app will meet the "evident demand" for apps that help people store and transfer cryptocurrencies. One of the biggest impediments to widespread cryptocurrency adoption is the lack of accessible professional trading platforms. deVere Crypto will provide a solution designed for investors who want to add cryptocurrencies to their assets. It will be available "in a matter of weeks." More about blockchain, cryptocurrencies, fintech, digital transformation, Financial services blockchain cryptocurrencies fintech digital transformati... Financial services