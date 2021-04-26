Delta IV Heavy rocket to launch U.S. spy satellite tonight

One of the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) last four mighty Delta IV rockets is set for liftoff at 1:46 p.m. PDT (4:46 p.m. EDT; 2046 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base, in California, according to Space Flight Now.
The rocket's payload is a classified NROL-82 satellite, and according to the US Reconnaissance Office mission statement: it "uses a variety of satellites to ... provide global coverage against a wide range of intelligence requirements, carry out research and development efforts, and assist emergency and disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world."
Space.com
is reporting that there's a 40 percent chance of favorable weather conditions Monday's liftoff - according to officials at the U.S. Space Force, with the primary concerns being cumulus clouds, precipitation, thick clouds, and surface winds. There is a backup date on Tuesday (April 27), with conditions also at 40 percent favorable.
ULA is a 50-50 joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Today's mission is the 42nd flight of a Delta IV rocket since 2002, and the 13th launch of the Delta 4-Heavy configuration. All four of the remaining Delta IVs, including the one in today's mission, are assigned to launch missions for the NRO, with two to launching from California and the remaining two to launch from Florida.
The Delta IV
has three boosters mounted together to form a triple-body rocket. With its second-stage and nose cone, it stands 233 feet high and produces 2.1 million pounds of thrust at sea level. By comparison, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy stands about 230 feet high and emits about 3.4 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.