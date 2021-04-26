Delta IV Heavy rocket to launch U.S. spy satellite tonight

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDelta IV Heavy rocket to launch U.S. spy satellite tonight

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Technology
One of the most powerful rockets in the world, the Delta IV Heavy, is scheduled to be launched from California on Monday afternoon, carrying a spy satellite or satellites for the U.S. Reconnaissance Office.
One of the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) last four mighty Delta IV rockets is set for liftoff at 1:46 p.m. PDT (4:46 p.m. EDT; 2046 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base, in California, according to Space Flight Now.
The rocket's payload is a classified NROL-82 satellite, and according to the US Reconnaissance Office mission statement: it "uses a variety of satellites to ... provide global coverage against a wide range of intelligence requirements, carry out research and development efforts, and assist emergency and disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world."
Space.com is reporting that there's a 40 percent chance of favorable weather conditions Monday's liftoff - according to officials at the U.S. Space Force, with the primary concerns being cumulus clouds, precipitation, thick clouds, and surface winds. There is a backup date on Tuesday (April 27), with conditions also at 40 percent favorable.
ULA is a 50-50 joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Today's mission is the 42nd flight of a Delta IV rocket since 2002, and the 13th launch of the Delta 4-Heavy configuration. All four of the remaining Delta IVs, including the one in today's mission, are assigned to launch missions for the NRO, with two to launching from California and the remaining two to launch from Florida.
The Delta IV has three boosters mounted together to form a triple-body rocket. With its second-stage and nose cone, it stands 233 feet high and produces 2.1 million pounds of thrust at sea level. By comparison, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy stands about 230 feet high and emits about 3.4 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
More about united launch alliance, Delta IV Heavy rocket, vandenberg afb, US Spy satellite, Technology
 
Latest News
Top News
Biden to announce updated CDC mask guidance Tuesday
Brad Maule talks about Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special
US to export AZ vaccine as India battles 'heartbreaking' Covid surge
Delta IV Heavy rocket to launch U.S. spy satellite tonight
New hacks based on zero-day flaw in Pulse Secure VPN Special
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows
Review: Jake Miller charms on 'I Hope I Die First,' to tour this fall Special
Climate targets boost interest in small modular nuclear reactors
Long-term effects of COVID-19 are dangerous and varied
Review: 'The Resort,' starring Brock O'Hurn, is a gripping horror film Special