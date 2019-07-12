Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDell exceeds its 2020 sustainability goals, ahead of schedule

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     45 mins ago in Technology
Dell Technologies has released the final update to its 2020 Legacy of Good plan, reporting on progress against its ambitious, long-term goals to protect and sustain people and the planet we share.
With the news, Dell completed or exceeded 75 percent of its goals ahead of schedule (under the vision of "Reducing Our Impact"). These achievements, including recovering 2 billion pounds of used electronics and reusing 100 million pounds of recycled-content and other sustainable materials in Dell Technologies’ products. The success for Dell in becoming an even greener company is set out in a series of strategic objective and social impact reports.
Other achievements include the company launching a process to use recycled material - Polyvinyl Butyral (rPVB) - from car windshields to create the protective, waterproof lining of Dell laptop bags and backpacks. A second example is with introducing an e-waste tracker pilot, which was launched in partnership with Basel Action Network (BAN) to track the disposal of its electronic components and seek opportunities for recycling.
This sets the foundation for Dell Technologies’ new 2030 strategic vision. The new initiative is titled “Progress Made Real", and it will focus on creating positive social impact by advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion and transforming lives with technology.
In coming in early on the 2020 sustainability goals, Dell surpassed its 2020 goal of using 100 million pounds of recycled-content or otherwise sustainably sourced materials in their products. That this was about to happen was confirmed to Digital Journal in May 2019 by David Lear, VP of Corporate Sustainability. Lear went on to add why environmental concerns are central to Dell's ethos: "A company’s social impact and environmental footprint must be core to its business. With more participation from businesses and consumers, we can scale closed-loop processes (where materials from old electronics are recycled back into new electronics), whether that’s plastics, gold, or rare earth magnets."
With the 2030 plan, Dell intends to continue to accelerate the circular economy (an economic system based on designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use for as long as possible, and finding ways to regenerate natural systems), reduce the impact of Dell’s operations, support customers’ efforts to reduce environmental impacts, and champion the many people who build Dell products.
More about dell technologies, Sustainability, Environment
More news from
Latest News
Top News
France launches new nuclear-powered attack submarine
Fights break out as Taiwan's President Tsai visits New York
Turkey drills off Cyprus in bid for regional influence
Shops looted, woman dead in France after Algeria football win
Transforming electric cars into battery hubs to store energy
Britain sends second warship to the Gulf after Iran tanker standoff
Bill introduced in Congress to have OSHA develop heat standard
Review: Vince Gill charms on 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More' Special
UK says sending second warship to Gulf
Gilles Marini talks 'Days of Our Lives,' Tarrytown fan event Special