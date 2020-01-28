By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Key news for Data Privacy day: research from cyber security company ESET reveals that this is especially important for families, with nearly 70 percent of parents worried about the data on their child’s phone being vulnerable. However, a surprisingly fewer propitiation of those surveyed (37% percent) had installed any security features onto their child’s phone. As well as talking about staying safe online, downloading antivirus software for the family’s phones is an easy way to improve security. This type of news exemplifies what Data Privacy Day (as it is called in the U.S., and What happens to our data is central to the debate. As 5G and uptake of the Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things technologies, personal data is increasing abundance and with potential uses we probably cannot imagine (which is behind privacy initiatives like General Data Protection Regulation and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard). Knowing how data is used and how safely is key, and as the ESET data indicates this not applies to adults but to children as well. In a message provided to Digital Journal, Jake Moore, cyber security specialist at ESET notes: “clearly parents are still unsure about how well-protected their children’s devices are and how secure their data is. Education and awareness are key in reducing the threat, so families should use this Data Privacy Day to start an ongoing conversation about how they can best protect themselves online.” The research from cybersecurity experts at ESET focuses on online safety for children, helping to guide parents towards the key facts. With children being exposed to technology at an increasingly early age, ESET's findings indicate that it is vital that parents encourage discussion about cyber security and safety online. ESET’s research looked at security trends within families and found that while the majority (80 percent) of parents think that mobile security is important, more than half of parents had never installed any security and virus protection on their phone.However, a surprisingly fewer propitiation of those surveyed (37% percent) had installed any security features onto their child’s phone. As well as talking about staying safe online, downloading antivirus software for the family’s phones is an easy way to improve security.This type of news exemplifies what Data Privacy Day (as it is called in the U.S., and Data Protection Day in the rest of the world) is all about. Data Privacy Day aims to inspire dialogue and empower individuals and companies to take action.What happens to our data is central to the debate. As 5G and uptake of the Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things technologies, personal data is increasing abundance and with potential uses we probably cannot imagine (which is behind privacy initiatives like General Data Protection Regulation and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard). Knowing how data is used and how safely is key, and as the ESET data indicates this not applies to adults but to children as well.In a message provided to Digital Journal, Jake Moore, cyber security specialist at ESET notes: “clearly parents are still unsure about how well-protected their children’s devices are and how secure their data is. Education and awareness are key in reducing the threat, so families should use this Data Privacy Day to start an ongoing conversation about how they can best protect themselves online.” More about Data Privacy Day, Data, Security, Cybersecurity Data Privacy Day Data Security Cybersecurity