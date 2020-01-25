Special By By Tim Sandle 36 mins ago in Technology Millions of people are unaware and uninformed about how their personal information is being used, collected or shared in our digital society. One aim of Data Privacy day is to highlight this issue. Data issues remain important and consumers need to understand the implications. For example, Maler presents the landscape that consumers face: "Consumers love taking part in the connected world, but to do so, they must share personal data. Regulations like GDPR and CCPA put a premium on gathering consent from individuals, empowering them to take control over their data." It follows, Maler notes that: "As consumers become more skeptical about where their personal data is going, they don't hesitate to take action if they believe enterprises are taking advantage of them." So what does this mean for businesses? According Maler: "In order for enterprises to broaden their options for transformative uses of personal data while also building trust with skeptical consumers, they must "opt in" to consent as a business choice, giving more transparency and authority to users." The risks of not doing so can be severe: "Failing to comply with privacy regulations can lead to significant economic consequences and worse. So organizations need to apply comprehensive privacy and consent management that scales across all of their applications and channels." In terms of what businesses need to do, Maler advises: " They can achieve this by employing comprehensive identity management and robust consent management systems, ensuring that there are not only mechanisms that act as their first line of defense for protecting consumer data, but also strengthen the bonds of digital trust for all service users.” Data Privacy Day ( Data Protection Day in Europe) is held on on January 28 each year and it is an educational initiative focused on importance of protecting the privacy of their personal information online, particularly in the relation to social networking, and extending to data privacy issues impacting upon families, consumers and businesses.Data issues remain important and consumers need to understand the implications. For example, IDC reports ("IDC FutureScape: Worldwide CMO 2020 Predictions") 35 percent of brands will adopt consent management systems in 2020 to build trust and differentiate their data systems and go beyond compliance. Eve Maler , interim CTO at ForgeRock , tells Digital Journal about the significance consent has on the relationships between organizations and consumers.Maler presents the landscape that consumers face: "Consumers love taking part in the connected world, but to do so, they must share personal data. Regulations like GDPR and CCPA put a premium on gathering consent from individuals, empowering them to take control over their data."It follows, Maler notes that: "As consumers become more skeptical about where their personal data is going, they don't hesitate to take action if they believe enterprises are taking advantage of them."So what does this mean for businesses? According Maler: "In order for enterprises to broaden their options for transformative uses of personal data while also building trust with skeptical consumers, they must "opt in" to consent as a business choice, giving more transparency and authority to users."The risks of not doing so can be severe: "Failing to comply with privacy regulations can lead to significant economic consequences and worse. So organizations need to apply comprehensive privacy and consent management that scales across all of their applications and channels."In terms of what businesses need to do, Maler advises: " They can achieve this by employing comprehensive identity management and robust consent management systems, ensuring that there are not only mechanisms that act as their first line of defense for protecting consumer data, but also strengthen the bonds of digital trust for all service users.” More about Data Privacy Day, Data, Privacy Data Privacy Day Data Privacy